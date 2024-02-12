France announces relaxation of rules on selling or renting energy-inefficient property

Advertisement

French properties all receive an energy-efficiency rating of A to G, with properties in the lowest categories for energy efficiency (F and G) dubbed passoires thermiques (heat sieves) or sometimes passoires energetiques (energy sieves).

Anyone wanting to sell a passoire thermique must pay for an extra 'energy audit' (at a cost of around €1,000) detailing for the buyer exactly where energy is being wasted and how this can be remedied.

READ ALSO What new energy audit rules mean for French property owners

There are already restrictions on renting out F and G properties - landlords are banned from renting them out to new tenants in most circumstances - and these restrictions will be extended to E rated properties in January 2025.

Advertisement

However environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a change to the way properties are rated, which he says will allow 140,000 properties to move out of the F and G categories.

The restrictions on sale and rental, including the extension in January 2025, will remain in place.

The change is most likely to affect smaller properties, especially small apartments. At present 30 percent of apartments measuring less than 40 square metres are classed as passoires thermiques (energy rating of F or G).

However, Béchu said that the current method of calculation means that the impact of heating water has a disproportionate effect on the overall energy rating of properties with a small surface area.

He added that an online simulator will be available "this week" and that people whose energy rating has changed will be able to obtain a new certificate.

Restrictions on the sale of energy-inefficient properties will remain as they are, but the rental restriction was also watered down, allowing landlords to renew a lease on an 'energy sieve' if the tenant has refused to allow works to be carried out.

The ban can also be suspended for up to two years in apartment buildings that have voted to carry out energy-efficiency works on their communal areas.

The government has also created a €5 million fund to help homeowners improve the energy-efficiency of their property, mostly via grants under the MaPrimeRenov scheme.

GUIDE: French property grants you might be eligible for