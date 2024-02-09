La Belle Vie: The truth about French waiters and the origins of croissants

Advertisement

If you are ever tempted to complain about dilly-dallying French waiters, you might want to think again after hearing about a longstanding tradition soon to be reborn in Paris. It's called the "Course des garçons de café" (cafe waiters' race), and it dates back to 1914.

Competing waiters will try to outpace one another while carrying a tray with a croissant, coffee, and glass of water along a 2km course in the busy Marais district - all without spilling a single drop.

Aside from moving at their own pace, a common stereotype about French waiters is that they have no qualms telling you what to order (and more important - what not to order).

These days, a lot of French restaurants have great customer service, though perhaps the bill comes out a bit slower than my fellow Americans might be used to. Personally, this does not bother me. I love the ability to sit and enjoy my meal rather than feeling rushed out.

Similarly, I think an honest French waiter is worth their weight in gold. More often than not, they will steer you in the right direction.

Still, it does feel like playing into clichés to have a bunch of French waiters get dressed up in the traditional attire (a white shirt, dark trousers and an apron) and run around the city carrying the standard French breakfast.

Funnily enough, a coffee and croissant might be what we think of as 'classically French', but neither of them really come from France. Coffee is thought to have originated in Ethiopia, and croissants came from Austria (though Marie-Antoinette was probably not involved).

Over the years, croissants have come to be associated with France. While I love a classic butter croissant, I was recently introduced to the croissant framboise (raspberry croissant) and my entire world changed.

Similarly, I used to be able to say that tarte tatin was my favourite French dessert, but now some doubt has crept in. It's just too difficult to choose between France's many delicious desserts.

And you may have already known that croissants did not originate in France, but did you know France has 12 different time zones?

Without spoiling the quiz for you, there is one question that pertains to modern French royalty (which might seem like an oxymoron).

Despite France's bloody revolution that culminated in the king being beheaded, there are still a fair share of monarchists in France, though few of them would go so far as advocating for the return of the ancien regime.

