QUIZ: Can you sort the France facts from the France fiction?

The Local France
23 May, 2023
QUIZ: Can you sort the France facts from the France fiction?
Guests wearing baroque style costumes stand in the Hall of Mirrors during the "Fetes Galantes" fancy dress evening at the Chateau de Versailles, Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

There are plenty of things about France that are stranger than fiction, but can you sift the real facts from the ones we just made up?

From geography to history, politics to language - take our quiz to see how well you know France.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

#Quiz #french history

