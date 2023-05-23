QUIZ: Can you sort the France facts from the France fiction?

Advertisement

From geography to history, politics to language - take our quiz to see how well you know France.

<section> <h2> <h2><strong>Vrai ou faux: Which of these weird French 'facts' are true? </strong></h2> </h2> <p>France has some interesting oddities to its history, geography and politics, but which of these facts are true and which are simply made up?</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>France has 12 different time zones</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Strasbourg is an alternative capital of Belgium</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>There is an island which is French for half the year and Spanish for the other half </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>France and England are still technically at war over Calais </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>France's longest land border is with Brazil </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3>Australia's nearest neighbour to the east is France</h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>France and Algeria have the same two official languages </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>President of France is a royal position</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>The guillotine remains the official method of execution in France </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>France controls the South Pole </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Fake news </strong></h2> </h2> <p>You fell for a few fake 'France facts', although in fairness they are no more strange than the true ones </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Truth seeker </strong></h2> </h3> <p>You successfully sifted the fact from the fiction on France. Well done! </p> </section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle