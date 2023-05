QUIZ: Can you sort the France facts from the France fiction?

Vrai ou faux: Which of these weird French 'facts' are true? France has some interesting oddities to its history, geography and politics, but which of these facts are true and which are simply made up?

France has 12 different time zones

Strasbourg is an alternative capital of Belgium

There is an island which is French for half the year and Spanish for the other half

France and England are still technically at war over Calais

France's longest land border is with Brazil

Australia's nearest neighbour to the east is France

France and Algeria have the same two official languages

President of France is a royal position

The guillotine remains the official method of execution in France

France controls the South Pole

Fake news You fell for a few fake 'France facts', although in fairness they are no more strange than the true ones