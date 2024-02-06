Don't order parcels during Olympics, France tells Parisians

Advertisement

The advice, posted on the new government website anticiperlesjeux.gouv.fr ("get ready for the Games"), underlines the extent of headaches Parisians may have to endure for what are set to be among the most high security Games in recent memory.

"As far as possible, we invite you to do parcel orders in advance so that they are delivered before July 24th, after September 8th or between the two Olympics, so between August 12th and 27th," the ministry of transport said in a message on the website.

If deliveries should still take place during this time period, the government is asking to people to "favour deliveries at times and days with less traffic" and "by bike or on foot" or at pick-up points outside the security perimeters.

Asked to comment further on the advice, the ministry of transport Monday described it as "a message of information and encouragement" given "as far in advance as possible".

"The objective still remains maximum continuity in usual activity."

Also asked by AFP, France postal service La Poste said it "understands the urgent need to ensure the security of goods and people during the Games."

France's government is racing to warn people in advance over potential Games inconveniences which will range from needing a QR code to leave home areas for people living near event sites or a sharp hike in public transport tickets.

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26th to August 11th and the Paralympic Games from August 28th to September 8th.

