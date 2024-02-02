The website for Parisians to ‘plan ahead’ during the Olympics

Advertisement

France’s Ministry of Transport has launched a website – anticiperlesjeux.gouv.fr – offering practical advice to Paris residents and businesses on dealing with the daily rush of people during the games.

The Olympic Games’ opening ceremony is on Friday, July 26th – though a few events start before then – and events take place until Sunday, August 11th, while the Paralympic Games run from August 28th to September 8th.

The aim of the website is to help individuals, and businesses anticipate their travel needs, and organise their business activities and those of their employees as effectively as possible.

The website includes interactive maps of likely impacts on public transport and roads in Île-de-France, based on information provided by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The maps allows users to view safety perimeters of competition sites and traffic forecasts by line and station (metro, RER, train, trams), on a daily basis and in real time (by specifying the place, date and time of your journey), with suggested alternative routes.

A total 25 of the 35 event sites for the Games are in Île-de-France: 13 in Paris and 12 in the surrounding area: departments of Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Yvelines and Seine-et-Marne.

The other cities hosting competitions are: Bordeaux, Châteauroux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Étienne and Tahiti.

In total, some 800,000 daily visitors are expected to travel to and from Olympic sites during the competitions.

Ticket prices for Paris Metros, buses and RER trains are set to almost double during the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics, while a single ticket from the city centre to either the Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Orly airports will increase by €5 to a whopping €16, during the Games’ period.

Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) has called on residents who only use the region’s public transport sporadically to “purchase transport tickets before July 20th”. On top of saving money, you would also save time, as long queues during the Olympic period can be expected.

