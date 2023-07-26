Tickets, fan zones and Airbnb: Your 5-minute guide to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Advertisement

It's highly likely there will be some hiccups along the way, but with one year to go, organisers say they are on track to deliver a great Games that will be exciting, sustainable, inclusive and show off Paris to its best advantage.

When?

The Olympics run from Friday, July 26th, 2024, to Sunday, August 11th. There is then a break of a couple of weeks before the Paralympics, which run from Wednesday, August 28th, to Sunday, September 8th.

Where?

Most events will be in Paris - and many will be in the heart of the city, using some of the French capital's most famous locations.

The organisers want to bring the Games into the city itself as much as possible - so beach volleyball will the played under the Eiffel Tower, urban sports will be in Place de la Concorde, fencing is in Les Invalides and the open-water swimming events will take place in the River Seine in central Paris.

The opening ceremony will also be on the Seine - a boat procession coming through the heart of the city and ending at the Eiffel Tower.

Athletics events will be in a stadium - Stade de France in the northern suburbs of Paris, while a new aquatics centre has been built opposite the stadium for artistic swimming and diving events. Other swimming medals will be decided at a purpose-built pool at La Defense Arena.

Not everything is in Paris, though - Marseille hosts the sailing and six other French cities host football or handball games, while the surfing is a whopping 15,000km away.

MAP: Where all the Paris Olympic events will be held

Tickets

Although the first three phases of ticket sales for the Olympic Games are now complete, there are still some tickets left which will go on sale in the autumn. Closer to the Games, the resale website will open which will allow people to sell on ticket they cannot use for their original price.

Some extra standing-room tickets - which are free - to watch the opening ceremony are also set to be made available later this year.

Tickets for the Paralympics go on sale on October 9th - and these will be on a first-come, first-served basis, no lotteries, via the same ticketing website as the Olympics.

In total there are 2.8 million tickets for Paralympic events, including 500,000 at €15. Single event tickets will not exceed €100.

Fan zones

If you didn't manage to get tickets - or you want to soak up as much Games atmosphere as possible - there will also be 23 fan zones with giant screens around Paris.

These will be free to enter, with at least one zone for each city arrondissement (apart from the 7th where the local mayor, apparently, didn't want one).

Accommodation

If you're visiting Paris for the Games, prepare for accommodation to be pricey - hotels are expected to triple their prices. Many Paris residents are planning to rent out their apartments on Airbnb during the Games (more on that below), so these might be a - slightly - more reasonably priced option.

Paris is a well-connected city, so staying in the suburbs is also an option for visitors. Large events are unfortunately always a magnet for scams, so be careful renting any accommodation through private platforms.

Airbnb an apartment

Many Paris residents are already rubbing their hands at the thought of making some cash out of the Games, by renting our their apartment for the duration to one of the estimated 10 million Olympic and Paralympic visitors.

You can of course come to a private arrangement, but for many people the rental platform Airbnb is the most practical option.

A few things you need to know first though - you either need to own the apartment or have written permission from the landlord to rent it out; if you're in Paris itself you will need to register with the mairie (if you're in the suburbs check with your local préfecture); you are limited to how many days per year you can rent it out - and don't forget to declare your rental income on your next tax declaration.

Get involved

Applications to be an official Games volunteer are now closed and organisers are sifting the candidates (almost 300,000 applied for 45,000 roles) but the city of Paris is running its own volunteer programme - they're looking for people who speak either English or French and are keen to welcome visitors to the city and help them find their way around.

Do you have questions about being in Paris during the Games? Feel free to email us at [email protected] and we'll do our best to answer them