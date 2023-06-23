MAP: Where will the Olympic torch visit on its journey through France?

Advertisement

The Paris Olympic organising committee has revealed full details of the route that the Olympic torch will take on its journey around France.

It will take in 65 towns and cities, plus more than 100 French tourist or cultural sites, before arriving in Paris in time for the opening ceremony on July 26th, 2024.

Here's the complete list of places it will visit;

May 9th Marseille - Roucas-Blanc and the Vélodrome stadium

May 10th Toulon - L'Almanarre and the Route du sel at Hyères

May 11th - Manosque Citadelle de Sisteron and the Verdon Gorge natural park

May 12th Arles - Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône and the Arles arena

May 13th Montpellier - Arc de Triomphe de Montpellier and the Millau viaduct

May 14th Bastia (Corsica) - Aiguilles de Bavella

May 15th Perpignan - Centre national d'entraînement en altitude de Font-Romeu and Mont Canigou mountain

May 16th Carcassonne - Plage des Chalets - Gruissan and the Medieval cité of Carcassonne

May 17th Toulouse - La Halle de Revel

May 18th Auch - Statue of the Three Musketeers in Condom

May 19th Tarbes - Cirque de Gavarnie and the summit of the Midi de Bigorre mountain

May 20th Pau - Stade d'eaux vives and the beach at Biarritz

May 22nd Périgueux - Bassin de la Dordogne and the famous prehistoric Lascaux caves

May 23rd Bordeaux - Cité du vin wine museum and the vineyards of Saint-Emilion

May 24th Angoulême - Musée de la Bande dessinée (comic book museum) and the nearby town of Cognac

May 25th Poitiers - Palais des ducs d'Aquitaine

May 27th Châteauroux - Château de Valencay

May 28th Angers - Château de Montsoreau and the vineyards of Coteaux-du-Layon

May 29th Laval - Cité médiévale in the village of Sainte-Suzanne-et-Chammes

May 30th Caen - Honfleur and the D-Day landing beaches

May 31st Manche - Mont-Saint-Michel and the seaside town of Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue

June 1st Rennes - Forêt de Brocéliande and the village of Paimpont

June 2nd Niort - the marshes of Marais Poitevin the village of Coulon

June 4th Les Sables-d'Olonne - Passage du Gois causeway to the island of Noirmoutier and Puy du Fou theme park

June 5th La Baule - La baie de la Baule

June 6th Vannes - Cité de la voile Eric Tabarly (sailing museum) and Île-aux-Moines island

June 7th Brest - Pointe de la Torche peninsula

Overseas territories

The flame will also travel around France's overseas territories, by plane and boat

June 8th French Polynesia - Papeete, Tahiti and Teahupo'o

June 9th French Guiana - Cayenne, Camopi the Oyapock rover and the Centre Spatial de Kourou

June 12th La Réunion - Saint-Denis, Plaine des Sables, Cité du Volcan and Pointe de Langevin

June 15th Guadeloupe - Baie-Mahault, Mémorial ACTe and Pointe-à-Pitre

June 17th Martinique - Fort-de-France, La Montagne Pelée and Saint-Pierre

Back to mainland France

June 18th Nice - Antibes Juan-les-Pins and the Palais des Festivals in Cannes

June 19th Avignon - Roman amphitheatre Théâtre antique d'Orange and Mont-Ventoux mountain

June 20th Valence - Château de Grignan

June 21st Vichy - CREPS de Vichy spa

June 22nd Saint-Etienne - Maison de la culture Le Corbusier and Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium

June 23rd Chamonix - Annecy make and the Mont Blanc valley

June 25th Besançon - Tremplins de Chaux-Neuve

June 26th Strasbourg - Huningue and Passerelle des Trois Pays

June 27th Metz - Site Verrier de Meisenthal, Maison de Robert Schuman and the mountain-top town of Scy-Chazelles

June 28th Saint-Dizier - Bourbonne-les-Bains and Charles de Gaulle's burial site at Colombey-les-deux-églises

June 29th Verdun - Citadelle de Montmédy and World War 1 memorial of Verdun

June 30th Reims - Avenue de Champagne in Epernay

July 2nd Lille - Wallers-Arenberg former coal-mining site

July 3rd Lens-Liévin - Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium and the Louvre-Lens gallery

July 4th Amiens - Baie de Somme and Saint-Valéry-sur-Somme

July 5th Le Havre - Cathédrale de Rouen

July 6th Vernon - Pont-Audemer

July 7th Chartres - Domaine Royal de Dreux chapel

July 9th Blois - Château de Chambord

July 10th Orléans - Château de Sully-sur-Loire and Joan of Arc museum Maison de Jeanne d'Arc

July 11th Auxerre - Vézelay and the vineyards of Chablis

July 12th Dijon - Clos de Vougeot and the archaeological site of Alésia

July 13th Troyes - Les Lacs de la forêt d'Orient natural park

July 14th and 15th Paris - Musée Carnavalet and Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros

July 17th Saint-Quentin - Familistère de Guise and Cité internationale de la langue française

July 18th Beauvais - Château de Chantilly

July 19th Val-d'Oise - Soisy-sous-Montmorency and Auvers-sur-Oise

July 20th Seine-et-Marne - Meaux and the Château de Fontainebleau

July 21st Val-de-Marne - Créteil and the food market at Rungis

July 22nd Essonne - Evry-Courcouronnes and the French National Rugby Centre at Marcoussis

July 23rd Yvelines - Versailles (town and Chateau), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the National golf centre

July 24th Hauts-de-Seine - La Défense business district, Nanterre, Haras de Jardy equitation centre and Stade Yves-du-Manoir stadium

July 25th Seine-Saint-Denis - Parc Georges-Valbon, Canal de l'Ourcq and the newly-built Aquatics Centre Saint-Denis, opposite Stade de France

July 26th Seine Saint-Denis and Paris - final day of the relay, ending with the lighting of the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony on the River Seine