MAP: Where will the Olympic torch visit on its journey through France?
Here's the complete list of places the Olympic torch will pass through during its 11-week journey around France - from towns and cities to villages and beaches, plus some of the country's best known tourist sites.
The Paris Olympic organising committee has revealed full details of the route that the Olympic torch will take on its journey around France.
It will take in 65 towns and cities, plus more than 100 French tourist or cultural sites, before arriving in Paris in time for the opening ceremony on July 26th, 2024.
Sur la Route de #Paris2024— Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) June 23, 2023
Le Relais de la Flamme Olympique fera briller nos territoires !
Voici le parcours de 68 jours de fête et de célébrations en France.
Pour plus de détails sur les villes traversées, on passe le relais aux départements 👇 pic.twitter.com/u4uLKjlH0n
Here's the complete list of places it will visit;
- May 9th Marseille - Roucas-Blanc and the Vélodrome stadium
- May 10th Toulon - L'Almanarre and the Route du sel at Hyères
- May 11th - Manosque Citadelle de Sisteron and the Verdon Gorge natural park
- May 12th Arles - Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône and the Arles arena
- May 13th Montpellier - Arc de Triomphe de Montpellier and the Millau viaduct
- May 14th Bastia (Corsica) - Aiguilles de Bavella
- May 15th Perpignan - Centre national d'entraînement en altitude de Font-Romeu and Mont Canigou mountain
- May 16th Carcassonne - Plage des Chalets - Gruissan and the Medieval cité of Carcassonne
- May 17th Toulouse - La Halle de Revel
- May 18th Auch - Statue of the Three Musketeers in Condom
- May 19th Tarbes - Cirque de Gavarnie and the summit of the Midi de Bigorre mountain
- May 20th Pau - Stade d'eaux vives and the beach at Biarritz
- May 22nd Périgueux - Bassin de la Dordogne and the famous prehistoric Lascaux caves
- May 23rd Bordeaux - Cité du vin wine museum and the vineyards of Saint-Emilion
- May 24th Angoulême - Musée de la Bande dessinée (comic book museum) and the nearby town of Cognac
- May 25th Poitiers - Palais des ducs d'Aquitaine
- May 27th Châteauroux - Château de Valencay
- May 28th Angers - Château de Montsoreau and the vineyards of Coteaux-du-Layon
- May 29th Laval - Cité médiévale in the village of Sainte-Suzanne-et-Chammes
- May 30th Caen - Honfleur and the D-Day landing beaches
- May 31st Manche - Mont-Saint-Michel and the seaside town of Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue
- June 1st Rennes - Forêt de Brocéliande and the village of Paimpont
- June 2nd Niort - the marshes of Marais Poitevin the village of Coulon
- June 4th Les Sables-d'Olonne - Passage du Gois causeway to the island of Noirmoutier and Puy du Fou theme park
- June 5th La Baule - La baie de la Baule
- June 6th Vannes - Cité de la voile Eric Tabarly (sailing museum) and Île-aux-Moines island
- June 7th Brest - Pointe de la Torche peninsula
Overseas territories
The flame will also travel around France's overseas territories, by plane and boat
- June 8th French Polynesia - Papeete, Tahiti and Teahupo'o
- June 9th French Guiana - Cayenne, Camopi the Oyapock rover and the Centre Spatial de Kourou
- June 12th La Réunion - Saint-Denis, Plaine des Sables, Cité du Volcan and Pointe de Langevin
- June 15th Guadeloupe - Baie-Mahault, Mémorial ACTe and Pointe-à-Pitre
- June 17th Martinique - Fort-de-France, La Montagne Pelée and Saint-Pierre
Back to mainland France
- June 18th Nice - Antibes Juan-les-Pins and the Palais des Festivals in Cannes
- June 19th Avignon - Roman amphitheatre Théâtre antique d'Orange and Mont-Ventoux mountain
- June 20th Valence - Château de Grignan
- June 21st Vichy - CREPS de Vichy spa
- June 22nd Saint-Etienne - Maison de la culture Le Corbusier and Stade Geoffroy-Guichard stadium
- June 23rd Chamonix - Annecy make and the Mont Blanc valley
- June 25th Besançon - Tremplins de Chaux-Neuve
- June 26th Strasbourg - Huningue and Passerelle des Trois Pays
- June 27th Metz - Site Verrier de Meisenthal, Maison de Robert Schuman and the mountain-top town of Scy-Chazelles
- June 28th Saint-Dizier - Bourbonne-les-Bains and Charles de Gaulle's burial site at Colombey-les-deux-églises
- June 29th Verdun - Citadelle de Montmédy and World War 1 memorial of Verdun
- June 30th Reims - Avenue de Champagne in Epernay
- July 2nd Lille - Wallers-Arenberg former coal-mining site
- July 3rd Lens-Liévin - Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium and the Louvre-Lens gallery
- July 4th Amiens - Baie de Somme and Saint-Valéry-sur-Somme
- July 5th Le Havre - Cathédrale de Rouen
- July 6th Vernon - Pont-Audemer
- July 7th Chartres - Domaine Royal de Dreux chapel
- July 9th Blois - Château de Chambord
- July 10th Orléans - Château de Sully-sur-Loire and Joan of Arc museum Maison de Jeanne d'Arc
- July 11th Auxerre - Vézelay and the vineyards of Chablis
- July 12th Dijon - Clos de Vougeot and the archaeological site of Alésia
- July 13th Troyes - Les Lacs de la forêt d'Orient natural park
- July 14th and 15th Paris - Musée Carnavalet and Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros
- July 17th Saint-Quentin - Familistère de Guise and Cité internationale de la langue française
- July 18th Beauvais - Château de Chantilly
- July 19th Val-d'Oise - Soisy-sous-Montmorency and Auvers-sur-Oise
- July 20th Seine-et-Marne - Meaux and the Château de Fontainebleau
- July 21st Val-de-Marne - Créteil and the food market at Rungis
- July 22nd Essonne - Evry-Courcouronnes and the French National Rugby Centre at Marcoussis
- July 23rd Yvelines - Versailles (town and Chateau), Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the National golf centre
- July 24th Hauts-de-Seine - La Défense business district, Nanterre, Haras de Jardy equitation centre and Stade Yves-du-Manoir stadium
- July 25th Seine-Saint-Denis - Parc Georges-Valbon, Canal de l'Ourcq and the newly-built Aquatics Centre Saint-Denis, opposite Stade de France
- July 26th Seine Saint-Denis and Paris - final day of the relay, ending with the lighting of the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony on the River Seine
