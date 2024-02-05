On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Strike notice - The CGT union, representing Paris public transport employees (RATP), filed a strike notice starting on Monday, February 5th and running until Monday, September 9th (the period including the Olympics and Paralympics).

This does not mean that large numbers of workers will walk out on Monday, but it opens up the door to future strikes and transport disruption down the line - although the CGT only represents a small number of workers on Paris public transport, so strikes will likely have limited impact unless other unions join in.

Farmers' roadblocks - The largest farming unions have called a halt to nationwide roadblock protests, but several smaller unions are continuing, so traffic may remain disrupted in some areas. Farmers blocking roads on the entrance to Lyon say they intend to end their protest on Monday.

Confidence vote - New prime minister Gabriel Attal faces a no-confidence vote in parliament. Proposed by the leftist Nupes alliance in response to Attal's speech setting out his agenda for government, the vote is not expected to succeed. Attal must also announce the full cabinet on either Monday or Tuesday - although the occupants of the main ministries were announced in January, the full details of the junior ministries have not yet been formalised.

Tuesday

The end of the soldes – This year, the winter sales began on Wednesday, January 10th in most of France, and they will end on Tuesday, February 6th for most of the country.

Wednesday

National tribute to victims of Hamas attacks - France will hold a ceremony on Wednesday at Les Invalides to pay tribute to the 41 French nationals who were victims of the October 7th Hamas attacks in Israel. President Emmanuel Macron will attend.

Thursday

Tickets on sale for the Olympics - There is another chance to buy tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Starting at 10am, tickets (mostly for events in the Paris region) will go on sale, with almost half of them priced below €100. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This round will include tickets for the medal ceremonies. More info here.

Saturday

Scotland v France - France travel to Murrayfield to take on Scotland in the Six Nations rugby tournament. You can tune in to watch the game at 3.15pm on France 2, while plenty of sports bars in France will also be screening the match.

School holidays – Zone C (including the Paris region) school holidays will run from February 10th to February 26th.

Sunday

The Super Bowl - The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in the 2024 Super Bowl. The game will kick off at 12:30am on Monday, in French time. If you are staying up and want to watch from France, we've put together a few options for you here.