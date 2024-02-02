How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl from France

Advertisement

The 2024 Super Bowl, one of the world’s most watched yearly sporting events, will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday February 11th.

However, given the time difference between the US and France, it will kick off at 12.30am French time on Monday February 12th, half an hour after midnight.

The NFL grand finale will see the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers, with Usher and Post Malone set to perform in the Halftime Show.

As for the Half Time Show, it should start at around 2am French time (depending on the length of the first half). The show is expected to last between 12 and 15 minutes, with hundreds of millions of viewers tuning in.

How can I watch it on French TV?

Last year, around 270,000 people in France tuned in to watch the Super Bowl.

In 2024, two French channels will offer live coverage of the event: beIN SPORTS (paid channel) and M6 (free channel, available online as well).

Depending on your telecom provider, BeIN Sports might cost around €15 per month. Subscribers can stream games online as well - more info here.

You can also subscribe to Canal + and get the group's 'Pack Sport' deal. This includes sports channels like Eurosport and beIN SPORTS.

Can I stream the game?

Consider purchasing a subscription to the NFL DAZN, which offers both live and on-demand coverage of NFL games. More info here.

If you have access to a VPN, you may be able to access streaming services including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You could also try UK platforms streaming the game, such as BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and mobile app, and Sky Sports.

However, keep in mind that you would need to have an account with the above services to access them.

What about bars and events?

Paris - If you are in the Paris area and looking to celebrate with other American football fans, several bars have organised events surrounding the Super Bowl. You can use this interactive map to see your options.

Le Grand Rex cinema is organising a party, as they do each year, starting at 9pm. More info here. You can also try out Irish bars and other sports pubs, including Belushi's Bar, O'Sullivans and the Galway Irish Pub.

Lyon - Hard Rock Cafe, Le Drisket, Le Hopper and Le République are all expected to screen the game this year.

Bordeaux - In previous years, the bar 'La Cervoiserie' has showed the game. You can try that, or test out other Irish bars or sports pubs in the area.

Marseille - The Queen Victoria bar has screened the game in the past and would likely play it again this year.