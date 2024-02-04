Legal matters, eyecare, and books: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

By the time you get to the stage of applying for citizenship here, your French should be decent (perhaps more than decent under the new language rules) – but the application process itself brings a whole new world of bureaucratic terms that you will need to understand.

French vocabulary you need to know when applying for citizenship

Both avocats and notaires are legal professionals in France, and both are addressed with the formal title Maître. But while both have significant training in French law and can offer legal advice, there is a big difference between their roles.

EXPLAINED: The difference between a notaire and a lawyer in France

A healthcare Did you know? next. The French government’s ‘100% Santé’ scheme means quality eyecare can be free at the point of delivery, if you need it.

How to get free glasses in France

If you live in France you should usually swap your driving licence for a French one after a certain period of residence - but is it actually illegal to drive on your old licence? And what are the penalties?

Is it illegal to drive on a foreign licence if you live in France?

The French government has announced it will continue offering a grant to help low-income households purchase bicycles in 2024, and the financial assistance will be extended to used bicycles as well. Here's how to qualify

What you need to know about France's grants for buying a bike in 2024

From history to food, manners to politics, there is a lot to understand about France - so we asked our readers to recommend the best books to help explain the country.

13 books that tell you (almost) everything you need to know about France