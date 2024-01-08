What you need to know about France's grants for buying a bike in 2024

Advertisement

The French government has opted to extend the existing bicycle subsidy (bonus vélo) in 2024.

Previously, the grant was only available for those looking to purchase new bicycles, but it is now open to second-hand bicycles under certain conditions.

To qualify government assistance for the purchase of a used bicycle, it must be sold from a 'professional seller' not from an individual.

Otherwise, the same rules will apply to the 'bonus' as they did in previous years.

The French government also offers means-tested grants to those purchasing or renting greener cars - here's our guide to see if you qualify.

Who can benefit from the bonus vélo?

The grant is means tested and intended to help low-income households purchase bicycles. As for the type of device, all of them from electric and folding bicycles to those adapted for disabilities and transporting cargo qualify.

Depending on your financial situation and the bicycle you want to purchase, you may be eligible for assistance varying between €150 and €2,000.

For 2024, if have a disability or if you have reference income of under €6,358 - you can find this value on the first page of your French tax declaration, which can be found online in your personal space at the impots.gouv.fr website. If this applies to you, then you are eligible for government assistance up to:

Advertisement

A maximum of 40 percent of the cost, not exceeding €150

€400 for an electric bicycle (vélo à assistance électrique)

€2,000 for an adapted electric bicycle (including foldable bicycles, those with cargo apparatuses, and those adapted for certain disabilities)

€2,000 for an adapted traditional bicycle

€2,000 for an electric bicycle trailer (remorque électrique)

For households with reference incomes (per person) less than or equal to 14,089 in 2024, you do not qualify for assistance when purchasing a classic bicycle, but you can benefit from:

Up to €300 for an electric bicycle (vélo à assistance électrique)

Up to €1,000 for an adapted electric bicycle (including foldable bicycles, those with cargo apparatuses, and those adapted for certain disabilities)

Up to €1,000 for an adapted traditional bicycle

Up to €1,000 for an electric bicycle trailer

Companies, NGOs, and associations can also qualify for the grant, though only for up to €1,000 to help in the purchase of adapted (both classic and electric) bicycles and trailers.

Advertisement

How to request the grant

You must request the grant within six months of acquiring the bicycle, and this must be done online at the website primealaconversion.gouv.fr under the démarches tab.

You can log on using FranceConnect or your log-in information for the French tax site (impots.gouv.fr).

Keep in mind that you will need your tax number to finalise the application.