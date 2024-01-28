Immigration, weather warnings and pets: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

A new month is coming. And that means additions to your diaries. From the French pancake day to electricity price increases and an important year for France's big farm show, here is what is on the agenda for February 2023 in France.

What changes in France in February 2024

On Thursday the ‘wise ones’ who sit on France’s Conseil Constitutionnel handed down their verdict on the new immigration bill – here's what they said and what it all means for foreigners in France.

French immigration bill: What did the 'wise ones' say and why is it important?

Crucially for many English-speakers with homes in France, one of the articles struck out by the Conseil Constitutionnel was the one that proposed a visa exemption for UK nationals who own property in France. We dig deeper, here.

Visa exemption for British second-home owners scrapped by France's constitutional council

As new rules for buying pets come into force, we discuss the ways you can legally become a pet owner in France.

EXPLAINED: The ways you can adopt a pet in France

France’s national weather agency Météo-France regularly issues warnings for potentially dangerous weather. But what do the different weather alerts mean, and what should you do if there's a warning?

What do France’s weather warnings actually mean?

And finally… Art lovers, assemble! Much-loved art movement Impressionism is, officially, 150 years old this year – and numerous museums are celebrating the anniversary by exhibiting the works of its most celebrated artists.

8 French special exhibitions to mark 150th anniversary of Impressionism