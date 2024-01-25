French immigration bill: What did the 'wise ones' say and why is it important?

Advertisement

France's Constitutional Council has rejected large parts of the country's new immigration law - which could have had a big impact on foreigners living here or hoping to move here one day.

Here's the breakdown on what happened;

What are we talking about?

This is about the government's controversial immigration bill, which caused an almighty political row in the second half of 2023.

The law contained many things that would directly affect the lives of foreigners in France, from limits on citizenship and benefits to compulsory language tests for long-term residency. There's also a section that concerned British second-home owners.

After a lot of drama, the bill passed through parliament just before Christmas, but the final stage of its legislative journey is examination by the Conseil Consitutionnel, the country's highest authority on the French constitution.

What happened on Thursday?

The Council handed down its verdict on Thursday evening, after examining the law for a month.

As expected, it demanded major changes and rejected around a third of the articles in the bill.

The Council itself is made up of nine appointed experts, known as les sages (the wise ones). Their deliberations are private, only the decision is made public.

Their role is to judge whether the new law complies with France's constitution and legal obligations and they have the option to either pass a bill unchanged, block the bill entirely or demand that the government makes changes.

All new laws go through this process, but only the controversial ones make news - for example the 2023 pension reform, which the Council approved with only a few minor changes required.

There is no right of appeal against council decision.

What did they say?

It was always expected that several aspects of the bill would be rejected or changed by the Council.

The government's original immigration bill - which attempted to strike a middle ground with tougher restrictions on immigration coupled with an amnesty for undocumented workers in certain jobs - was voted down by MPs.

In order to get the law passed, the government was forced to accept several major amendments from right-wing parties, including limits on benefits and citizenship and an annual migration quota, which had not been in the original bill.

However the scale of the rejections was larger than anticipated, in total around a third of the total bill was subject to a 'censure' - in other words, the Council has ordered the government to change it.

Some parts were rejected because of their content and some on procedural grounds - mostly amendments that had been added at a later stage and bore little relation to the original bill (for example a proposal to exempt British second-home owners from visa rules).

What was rejected?

The following clauses have been struck out;

A requirement that foreigners be resident in France for five years before they qualify for benefits including family or housing allowances. Many local mayors, including the mayor of Paris, had already said they would refuse to apply this law

Creation of a new criminal offence of being in France without the correct paperwork

A requirement for an annual parliamentary debate on migration, and the fixing of 'migration quotas' for certain types of immigration

A requirement for non-EU students wishing to study in France to pay a refundable deposit in order to secure a study visa

Tighter rules on family reunification visas that would require 24 months of residency before an application can be made to be joined by a spouse/family member

The end to automatic right to citizenship for children born in France to non-French parents, known as the droit du sol

A proposal to scrap the visa requirement for British second-home owners who wish to spend more than 90 days out of every 180 at their French properties

What remains?

Despite all the rejections, there is plenty still in the bill. The above clauses were all added at a later stage by right-wing parties, and what remains is much closer to the government's original bill.

Here are some its main provisions;

Language tests for residency cards - Any foreigner in France applying for the long-term carte de séjour pluriannelle will have to prove that they have "mastered a minimum level of French language" - the first time that formal language tests have been required for residency cards (at present it is only required for citizenship).

This does not affect first time applications, short-term cards or Brits covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

At present the Office français de l'immigration et de l'integration (OFII) can order people who have no or very little French to attend language classes, but there is no requirement to pass any kind of test.

The Interior Ministry told The Local that the level is not expected to change from the current requirement, adding: "To obtain a carte de séjour pluriannuelle, an A1 level is required."

The language level A1 in the international DELF scale is defined as: "The most basic level at which a language is used, called the "discovery" stage. At this stage, the learner can interact in a simple way: he/she can speak about him/herself and his/her immediate environment."

Easier expulsion for foreigners who 'do not respect the values of the republic' - There are already provisions to either refuse a residency permit or expel from the country foreigners who commit crimes in France, but the new law contains several provisions to strengthen these and speed up the process.

Declaration to respect the values of the republic to secure a residency permit - Foreigners applying for a residency permit will also have to "undertake to respect the principles of the Republic" there is also provision to "make it possible to refuse, withdraw or not renew certain residence permits for new reasons linked to their behaviour".

At present only citizenship requires a formal declaration of adhering to French values. The "principles" include gender equality, freedom of sexual orientation and freedom of speech.

People-smugglers - The government wants to strengthen the fight against smugglers who organise the arrival of undocumented migrants in France. The laws intends to "criminalise the facilitation of the entry and stay of illegal aliens in an organised group". Offenders will now be liable to 20 years in prison and a €1.5 million fine.

Asylum-seekers - The lawl also aims to establish a number of "France Asylum" centres, responsible for receiving migrants and registering their applications. They would bring together agents from the French Office of Immigration and Integration, the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons, and the prefectures. "We want to reduce all asylum procedures to a maximum of nine months," Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro.

"Regional chambers" will also be created to make the National Court of Asylum more efficient.

When does the law go into effect?

Now that the bill is passed, it's up to the government to decide when it will go into effect.

It's expected that this will be from the middle of 2024, but it's possible that some parts could have a later start date, especially those that require changes to official or bureaucratic processes.