French visas named ‘world’s most sought-after’

France tops the online visa search rankings ahead of Canada, Japan and Australia, according to the study of global search volumes across the planet by financial services provider Remitly.

To find out the destinations with the most in-demand visas, Remitly’s study analysed keyword searches from 193 countries across the world. The global search volume was tallied-up for each country to provide an overall annual search volume.

According to the study, France tops the list of the countries with the most in-demand visas, with 2,431,200 average yearly combined searches.

If you're one of those people searching, you can find loads of practical information on the visa process in The Local's 'French visa' section HERE.

The study comes hot on the heels of reports that France has kept its lofty position as the world’s most visited tourist destination.

The World Travel & Tourism Council said France was on course to be named 'most visited tourist destination in the world' for 2023, while the UN's World Tourism Organisation says that France’s tourist numbers rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with 99 percent of the visitor numbers seen in 2019.

According to Remitly’s findings, France is the only European country to make it into the top 10 worldwide visa searches. The United Kingdom, with 416,400 searches, is the next highest European nation, at 12th, followed by Ireland, with 412,800. Greece was the only other European nation to make the top 20.

Remitly’s business management director Jago McKenzie, said of the survey: “The sheer number of annual searches from people beginning their research into different countries' visas shows the enduring popularity of moving from one country to another.

“Visas are powerful and sought-after because of the opportunities they unlock for a new way of life in a different country – whether that’s to be with a loved one, start an exciting career opportunity or secure a qualification for the next stage of your life.

“Wherever you’re looking to move to, it pays to do plentiful research in advance as to how you can secure the right visa for your needs. As requirements differ from country to country, checking and understanding the requirements for your intended stay is an absolute must.”

The top 20 countries with the most in-demand visas:

1 France 2,431,200 searches

2 Canada 2,098,800

3 Japan 940,800

4 Australia 892,680

5 India 760,800

6 Turkey 754,800

7 Singapore 646,800

8 New Zealand 613,200

9 Malaysia 609,600

10 Pakistan 604,560

11 Sri Lanka 491,760

12 United Kingdom 416,400

13 Ireland 412,800

14 Qatar 409,200

15 Bahrain 333,840

16 Indonesia 332,280

17 Egypt 329,880

18 Bangladesh 273,480

19 Kuwait 273,480

20 Greece 271,080