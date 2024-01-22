On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Terrorism trial - Seven people will go on trial on Monday in Paris for their alleged involvement in the March 2018 terror attacks in Trèbes and Carcassone, which led to four deaths, including that of a lieutenant colonel in the French Gendarmerie nationale.

Warmer temperatures - Forecasters expect that northern France, especially départements further to the west, will see temperatures begin to rise on Monday, after a week of snowfall and cold weather.

PM meets farmers - Prime Minister Gabriel Attal will meet farming leaders on Monday evening, following a series of protests from farmers angry over both French and EU legislation which they say makes it impossible for them to make a living.

Tuesday

Last day to enjoy film festival - The Télérama film festival, which started on January 17th, will end on January 23rd. There were 21 films selected for the year of 2023. The festival is taking place across France, with 450 cinemas participating, each offering a €4 'Télérama pass', valid for two people to go enjoy the films. More info here.

Thursday

Decision on the immigration bill - France's constitutional council will announce on Thursday their decision on the immigration bill, including whether not they chose to strike down any elements for running contrary to the French constitution. Find a full explanation of the bill and what it means for foreigners in France here.

Friday

Macron to India - French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited as the guest of honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 75th anniversary of the country's National Day on January 26th.

Saturday

Burgundy wine festival - The 80th edition of the Saint-Vincent Tournante will take place on Saturday and Sunday. It is one of Burgundy's biggest wine festivals, taking place in the villages of Chambolle-Musigny and Morey-Saint-Denis. More info here.