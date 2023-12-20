Is France's immigration bill really 'a victory for far-right ideology'?

Advertisement

The immigration bill has been knocking about in various forms for more than a year now, but the final text that was voted through the Assemblée Nationale on Tuesday night was radically different from the original bill proposed by Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

After the original bill was rejected by MPs, it was sent to a joint committee of MPs and Senators who came up with a revised text which attracted the support of the right and far-right, and enabled it to be passed in parliament.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said: "We can rejoice in ideological progress, an ideological victory even for the Rassemblement National party, since this is now enshrined into law as a national priority."

Communist leader Fabien Roussel said: "With this text directly inspired by RN pamphlets against immigration, we are facing a shift in the history of the republic and its fundamental values."

Meanwhile, a joint statement from around 50 charities including the French Human Rights league described it as "the most regressive bill of the past 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have long been in France".

So what's actually in the bill to have sparked these kinds of reactions?

Migration quotas - the original bill contained nothing about migration quotas, but a section on this was added in the Senate. It is vague, setting out the principle that parliament can set migration quotas - the wording of the text talks about 'economic migration' suggesting that these quotas would apply only to people coming to France to work, not students or retirees. The quotas would not affect asylum seekers or people arriving on a family reunification visa.

The agreed text obliges parliament to have an annual debate on migration, with the 'objective' of setting quotas or numbers.

Several experts have said that this section of the bill could be struck down by the Constitutional Council.

Benefit limits - another addition from the Senate, this restricts the right of foreigners in France to claim certain benefits including family benefits, housing allowance or top-up benefits for the over-60s. Foreigners will need to have been resident in France for five years before they can claim, although this drops to 30 months for people who are working. Students can still benefit from housing benefits on production of a student visa. This does not affect unemployment benefits.

Citizenship limits - the bill limits the 'droit du sol' or right of those born in France to foreign parents to claim French citizenship. At present it is an automatic right (although you still need to apply in order to get a passport or ID card), but now children will have to make an application for French citizenship once they reach the age of 16. A person who has been convicted of a crime can be refused. This, too, was a senate addition and did not appear in the original bill.

This does not affect foreigners applying for citizenship through residency, marriage or ancestry.

Family reunification - foreigners living in France who want to bring a spouse or family member to join them via the vie privée visa will have to have lived in France for 24 months before they can apply. They will also need to show that they have "stable, regular and sufficient" resources and access to health insurance (which can be via registration in the French public health system). An unmarried partner must be at least 21 years old, rather than 18 at present.

This does not affect EU citizens being joined by a spouse or family member, or Brits who are covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. Another addition from the Senate that was not in the original bill.

Foreign students deposit - non-EU students coming to France to study will have to lodge a deposit with the State when applying for their visa, in order to cover "unexpected costs" during their stay in France. This will be refundable, but the exact amount has not been specified.

Student visas will also become conditional on "seriousness of studies".

This has sparked outrage from universities and French business schools, which have been working hard to attract more overseas students. It was also strongly opposed by the centrist MoDem party, and members of Macron's party. It was not in the original text.

Medical care for undocumented foreigners - a huge point of contention for the left was another Senate addition, the scrapping of the Aide médicale d'État, which is available to undocumented foreigners or people in an 'irregular' situation to cover medical costs. The compromise reached was that it will not be scrapped, but Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will present a separate bill on changing AME provision "at the start of 2024".

Proposals to limit the right of foreigners to come to France for medical treatment were also rejected.

Undocumented worker amnesty - one of the biggest flashpoints of the original bill was a proposal to offer residency cards to undocumented workers working in sectors with a skills shortage, such as construction and hospitality. This was a red line for the right, and in the end a compromised version remained in the text: people who have been working without the correct paperwork for three years in a sector with a skills shortage can be 'regularised' and get a residency permit. However, the regularisation will be left to the discretion of the local préfecture.

Immigration offence - the Senate had been keen to introduce a specific criminal offence of being in France without the correct immigration paperwork. In the end this was introduced but was made a délit (the lowest level of offence) punishable only by a €3,750 fine with no risk of jail time or other sanctions.

Stripping of nationality - Dual nationals who are convicted of the murder of a gendarme or police officer in France can be stripped of their French nationality.