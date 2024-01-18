Airport delays as French police order 'go slow' in pay dispute

Advertisement

The police union Alliance called for a 'Black Thursday' with officers demonstrating in front of police stations, while others worked to rule.

The union also called on its members at Paris airports, police officers and administrative staff, to slow down the flow of passengers at border crossings, departures and arrivals at the two Paris airports, starting on Thursday morning.

Passengers at Charles de Gaulle airport reported long waits to pass through border control on Thursday, although flights are continuing to take off and land on time.

The industrial action is part of a pay dispute - unions are asking for a €2,000 bonus for their members for taking on extra work during the Paris Olympics this summer.

It is one of several pay negotiations ongoing as unions use the threat of disruption during the Games as leverage to secure bonuses for their members.

