Gabriel Attal: Five things to know about France's new prime minister

He is just 34 years old

Often called the jeune loup de la Macronie (the young wolf of Macronism), Attal has had a rapid rise to power.

In 2018, he spent nine months as the spokesperson for the president's former party, La République en Marche.

By October 2018, he was brought into former PM Édouard Philippe's government at the age of 29 as a junior minister in the Education Ministry, making him the youngest minister in the history of France's Fifth Republic.

Attal was also the French government spokesperson from 2020 to 2022, and then served as junior minister for public accounts between 2022 and 2023.

In July 2023 Attal was given his first real heavyweight role when he was named France's education minister.

He is openly gay

Since 2017, Attal has been in a civil partnership with Stéphane Séjourné, a French lawyer and Member of the European Parliament.

Attal is not the only member of President Macron's cabinet to be openly gay. Transport Minister Clément Beaune and Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt are also.

He is popular with the public

According to recent polling, Attal was a top choice among the French public to replace Borne as PM, with 36 percent of respondents agreeing he would “make a good prime minister”. In comparison, French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating stood at 27 percent as of January 2024.

As Macron cannot run again in 2027, some speculate that Attal could be a strong candidate to replace the current president.

He's a staunch ally of Macron

Gabriel Attal's mother, Marie de Couriss is a film producer, and so was his father, Yves Attal, who was also a lawyer. Attal attended the elite 'école Alsacienne' (the Alsatian School), and later studied at Sciences Po for higher education.

Originally a member of the Socialist Party - from 2006 to 2016 - Attal quickly joined President Macron's party in 2016 shortly after it was founded.

Attal campaigned for the president in 2017, and has over the years established himself as a political frontrunner within Macron's movement Renaissance.

French media have even referred to him as a macroniste modèle (model Macronist).

The young politician reportedly has close ties to former prime ministers Jean Castex and Edouard Philippe. When it comes to his relationship with the president, Le Point reported that he is close to both Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, occasionally having lunch with the first lady.

Macron reportedly also has a nickname for Attal, calling him 'Attalian', a reference to his previous tenure as an MP in the Hauts-de-Seine département which is home to a large Armenian community.

He stirred controversy when he banned abayas in French state schools

As education minister, Attal was responsible for banning the wearing of abayas - a loose fitting dress worn by some Muslim women - in French state schools on the grounds of secularism.

"Secularism means the freedom to emancipate oneself through school," Attal said at the time, describing the abaya as "a religious gesture, aimed at testing the resistance of the republic toward the secular sanctuary that school must constitute.

"You enter a classroom, you must not be able to identify the religion of the students by looking at them," he said.

Attal has also taken on other issues such as school uniforms and bullying in French schools. In autumn 2023, he announced a wide-reaching anti-bullying campaign, including self-assessment questionnaires and 'anti-bullying brigades' within each académie (regional school authority). "

