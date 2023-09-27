How France plans to crackdown on scourge of school bullying

Advertisement

France's government was set to unveil a new 'anti-bullying' plan on Wednesday.

It was expected to include dedicated 'brigades', plans to confiscate mobile phones and other devices in serious cases, empathy courses and much more.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, has said in previous interviews that bullying is "an absolute priority" this school year, and following the suicide of a 13-year-old girl in northern France in June, she announced that the government would develop a comprehensive anti-bullying plan and apparatus.

These are some of the measures expected to be included in the plan:

Age verification

The French government has signalled that introducing more stringent age verification tools for social media is a priority. In June, the government approved a new law requiring social media platforms like TikTok to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent for those under 15 years in an effort to protect children online.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal has proposed that platforms opt to use the 'EduConnect' file, which is an existing account used by pupils to log on to the national education authority's digital platform. It already utilises age verification techniques, specifically for accessing the Pass Culture.

Assessing bullying

To better identify when bullying is taking place, BFMTV reported that the French government is considering introducing self-assessment questionnaires for pupils. That way teachers can get a better picture of the classroom.

Confiscating mobile phones

Referred to as a 'couvre-feu numérique' (digital curfew), Attal has said that he would be in favour of confiscating the cell phones of pupils who are involved in serious cyberbullying between the hours of 6pm and 8am. However, the details for how this would be enforced were still not clear prior to Borne's announcement, particularly seeing as the bully could hypothetically borrow or use a different device.

Some lawmakers have suggested asking social networks to ban individuals for six to 12 months after online harassment, but this sanction would only be possible if the offender is convicted of a criminal offence.

Anti-bullying brigades

According to Le Parisien, the French government also envisages creating 'anti-bullying brigades' within each académie (regional school authority).

These units would be made up of people trained to handle issues of bullying, including child psychologists.

Empathy courses

Last week, Attal visited Denmark, during which he observed 'empathy courses' taught at schools.

French media 20 Minutes reported that these types of classes would be for younger pupils, namely those in pre-school (maternelle) and primary school.

Lessons might involve a teacher offering for pupils to choose a discussion between topics like friendship, mutual aid, courage and 'saying no'. Similar systems have been already attempted in Paris' 18th arrondissement, and one education professional, Brigitte Cervoni who works in the area, told 20 Minutes that a possible activity might be to bring pupils closer together in order to get them to respect one another and understand the other's perspective.

"One pupil might ask their friend permission to draw on his back. Then the other will draw a picture of what he perceives," Cervoni told 20 Minutes.

A national anti-bullying day

According to reporting by Le Point, Attal is also in favour of making November 9th a 'national day against bullying'.

How much of a problem is bullying in France?

A recent Isop study, based on interviews from 2021, found that 14 percent of French pupils experienced serious harassment at school. It also found that the majority - or 54 percent - of bullying incidents take place in collège (or middle school, ages 11-15). After that, 23 percent of incidents occurred in primary school and another 13 percent happened during lycée (high school).

The poll discovered that bullying occurs at the school in 92 percent of cases, but it can also happen outside as well. Respondents reported bullying during extra-curricular activities, while taking transport, and via social media.

Nevertheless, the 2021-2022 study by the French ministry for education found that the vast majority (93 percent) of pupils in collège - when bullying is most common feel "good or totally good" in their school, and 91 percent said they feel safe there.

Still, one in five secondary school pupils said they had been the victim of at least one cyber-bullying incident, and almost half (46 percent) said they had been harassed at least one time in the last year.

Harassment and cyberbullying have also become an increasing concern for French parents. In a recent parenting survey by OpinionWay cited in the French weekly the Journal du Dimanche, over half (56 percent) listed bullying as one of their major concerns when it comes to schooling.

About a quarter said they feared their child could become a bully.

Steps taken so far

In 2019, France introduced a nationwide programme - pHARe - to prevent and deal with bullying across schools. It was first rolled out in primary and lower-secondary schools in 2022, and in 2023 it was extended to high schools (lycées).

It created two emergency phone numbers: one for students to call to report bullying (3018) and another for cyberbullying (3020).

Resource teams, made up of five members per school, were also created to deal with individual instances of bullying.

The staff placed on these teams received eight days of training over a two-year period dedicated to preventing, identifying and dealing with bullying.

On top of that, schools increased programming for pupils to have at least 10 hours per year focused on preventing bullying and developing 'psychosocial skills."

Why now?

Attal has been quoted saying he wants to "create an electroshock at all levels."

The topic of bullying has become all the more pertinent in recent weeks, namely after another suicide. In September, a 15-year-old boy named Nicolas died by suicide. The boy had complained of bullying during the previous school year, and was due to start at a new establishment in Paris at the start of the year.

