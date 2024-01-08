On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Cold weather - France is in for chilly temperatures at the start of the week, as a cold front moves in across the country. Some parts of the country are expected to see local temperatures as low as -10C.

Possible cabinet shake-up - Political analysts in France have been predicting a possible ministerial reshuffle - a remaniement - which could happen as soon as Monday. Sources have told AFP that French President Emmanuel Macron may choose a new prime minister.

Tuesday

Flights cancelled - France's air traffic control is implementing a new computer system and as a result airlines have been ordered to cancel thousands of flights from mid-January to mid-February, while the upgrade work is going on.



Wednesday

Winter sales - Bargain hunters at the ready. The winter sales begin, across almost all of France, on Wednesday, January 10th, and last until Tuesday, February 6th.



Saturday

Paris Metro closures - Starting on Saturday, January 13th, Paris Metro line 14 will close on weekends for works. The line had already begun closing early (at 10pm) on weekdays. The revised schedule will continue until March 28th.

Sunday

Protests against immigration law - A large-scale demonstration will be held in Paris on Sunday in opposition to the recently passed immigration bill. Several associations, trade unions, and representatives from the country's major left-wing parties are expected to take part. There may also be smaller demonstrations in other parts of the country.

More Paris Metro closures - On Sunday, Metro line 4 will be closed until midday.