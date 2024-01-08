French home renovations: What grants are available to the elderly and the disabled?

Advertisement

'MaPrimeAdapt' is latest version of the French government's grant programme to help the elderly and people with disabilities finance work to make their homes more accessible.

The scheme is intended to combine three previous programmes, all of which helped offer funding for home improvements to help people live independently: the 'aide habiter facile', the 'habitat cadre de vie', and the 'autonomy' tax credit.

Since the start of 2024, these have been wrapped together under MaPrimeAdapt. However, previous works that began under 'aide habiter facile' will continue to be managed within that scheme.

Generally, the MaPrimeAdapt grant can be used to finance both interior and exterior renovations. For example, one might use 'MaPrimeRenov' to help replace a bathtub with a walk-in shower, widen doors to make them wheelchair-friendly, or install an electric stairlift.

MaPrimeAdapt' can help with 50 to 70 percent of the cost of home renovation work, though there are several conditions for eligibility.

Who can benefit?

While the property concerned must be your primary residence, the next steps depend whether you are the owner or the tenant in your home. As a tenant, you must have the permission of your landlord of the intention of any plans to carry out works.

You must also pay income taxes in France in order to qualify, and your household income must be considered 'modest' or 'very modest'. This calculation is based on the number of people in your household, as well as whether or not you live in the Paris region.

For example, your revenu fiscal de référence (tax reference number, which can be found on the first page of your French income tax declaration) must be below €31,889 for a two-person household outside of Paris.

For those within the Paris region, the maximum income levels are a little higher.

For example, a two-person household would be eligible as long as their tax reference number is less than €42,058.

And finally, you or a member of your household must either be:

Older than 70 years old

Between 60 and 69 years old with a disability status (anyone with a GIR number 1-6)

Considered to be more than 50 percent disabled or benefitting from the 'Disability Compensation Benefit' (la prestation de compensation du handicap, PCH).

If you are not sure whether you may qualify, you can test your eligibility using this government assistance simulator.

How do I apply?

You can either apply online or on paper.

To do so online, start by going to the website monprojet.anah.gouv.fr and clicking 'Je suis propriétaire occupant' ('I'm an owner-occupier' - assuming this applies to you).

Make sure you have your tax number (numéro fiscal) handy, as you will need it to start the process. You will also need proof of disability or loss of autonomy, as well as proof of residence.

If you want to submit on paper, you can do so at the closest National Housing Agency (Anah) location to you. You can find one by searching here.

Once you have made a dossier, you will be connected with a project management assistant via Anah who will help you with the rest of your file. Keep in mind that your eligibility will also be determined with a home visit.

For any extra help throughout the process, you can contact your local Anah or you might consider stopping by a nearby France Services office - the locations intended to help people with admin questions in France.

