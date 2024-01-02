French Expression of the Day: Défi de janvier

Advertisement

Why do I need to know défi de janvier?

Because this expression might come up in a few different settings in January in France, whether you are attending a pub quiz or hosting a dinner party.

What does it mean?

Défi de janvier - roughly pronounced deh-fee duh jahn-vee-aye - translates literally as the ‘challenge of January’, though you may have inferred that the contest in question is ‘Dry January’, the month-long event where people avoid drinking alcohol.

In practice, you are more likely to hear French people simply stick to the English expression, albeit with a French pronunciation of ‘Dry January’.

The more official version - défi de janvier - will also be listed on any non-profit campaigns or news articles.

Some might also refer to Dry January as ‘sobre janvier’ or just ‘le mois sans alcool’.

Don’t expect to see people use the literal translation (janvier sec) - if you do see this in the press, it is most likely referring to weather patterns rather than the sobriety challenge.

Dry January, originally invented in the UK, has become increasingly popular in France in recent years, with thousands of people expected to participate in 2024.

Use it like this

Je peux apporter du coca-cola à la fête, comme ça les gens qui participent au défi de janvier auront quelque chose à boire. - I can bring coca-cola to the party so that people doing Dry January have something to drink.

Je ne veux pas de bière, je participe au défi de janvier. - I do not want any beer, I am participating in Dry January.