How France is taking on Dry January

Advertisement

Dry January - the challenge to go the entire first month of the year without drinking any alcohol - has been around since 2013, when it was first invented by the British non-profit Alcohol Change UK.

Since then, it has spread all over the world, making its way to France - a nation famous for its love of wine - where it is referred to as the 'défi de janvier', 'janvier sobre', or simply 'Dry January' (pronounced with a French accent).

In the early years, approximately 4,000 people 'officially' participated in the challenge, according to Le Point, though it remained relatively obscure in France until 2020, when the concept began to gain popularity.

In late 2023, a nationwide survey of adults by OpinionWay found that 75 percent of people in France are now familiar with Dry January.

In addition to becoming more widely known, more French people are also expressing interest in going a month alcohol-free.

The survey found that 38 percent of adults aged 25-34 intended to participate in 2024, and of those surveyed, almost a third (29 percent) said they considered themselves "ready to take on the challenge" of Dry January, compared with just 13 percent in 2020.

Advertisement

According to the association Addictions France, over 16,000 people in France officially signed up for the 2023 edition, with many others doing so informally.

The challenge has inspired mailing lists, websites, and even mobile phone applications, like the free 'Try Dry' app, which helps participants keep track of their drinking, as well as calculating the money and calories saved in avoiding a drink both in January and throughout the year.

READ MORE: Can the French embrace cuisine sans booze?

Bonne année 2024 ! Qu'allez-vous faire de nouveau cette année ? Et si vous tentiez le défi du Dry January ? Il est encore temps de vous inscrire sur https://t.co/Bxihi74Cuy ! pic.twitter.com/HllaCcvNrA — Dry January | Le défi de janvier (@DryJanuaryFR) January 1, 2024

French health professionals have also embraced le défi de Janvier, and 48 doctors and addiction experts penned an open letter in November 2023 urging the president, Emmanuel Macron, to back Dry January in the name of public health.

Controversy in France

But not everyone is on board with the challenge. Despite the request from professionals, Dry January has been criticised by restaurateurs and those in the wine industry.

Officially, the country's ministry of health opted not to back the sobriety campaign.

The former health minister, Aurélien Rousseau, said at the beginning of December in an interview with BFMTV that he was "personally, very suspicious or cautious when someone says that the government should launch a campaign on how to live for a month".

In a separate interview with Franceinfo, Rousseau did say that he would personally go sober during January and encouraged the French to "consume alcohol in moderation, even before January".

Advertisement

In a similar tone, the agriculture minister Marc Fesneau - whose remit includes France's powerful wine lobby - told France Inter that he preferred "measure and moderation rather than prohibition and permanent demands".

In 2020, the national health agency, Santé Publique France (SPF), considered joining the Dry January campaign, but eventually decided against it. According to Ouest France, as of 2023, the SPF did not offer any funding to Dry January.

French president Emmanuel Macron, referred to as the 'President of wine' by the association Addictions France, is considered by some to be one of the country's most 'pro-alcohol' presidents since World War II.

Macron has told the press that he enjoys a glass of wine with lunch and dinner, and in 2022, the French wine magazine, Revue du vin de France, even named the president the 'personality of the year'.

Under Macron, the French government has put forward some campaigns to decrease alcohol consumption. The former minister of health told Franceinfo that their priorities, as of December 2023, were "young people, who turn to alcohol and engage in dangerous behaviour", as well as "pregnant women, who can have irreversible consequences on the baby's health."

But to addictologists, like Bernard Basset with Addictions France, this "hierarchisation" is not surprising. "The wine lobby wants schemes that do not focus on the general population, but instead on specific targets like young people and pregnant women," Basset told Franceinfo.

Advertisement

Claude Rambaud, the vice president of the health organisation 'Assos Santé', also told the French media that "Dry January is not moralistic. We are not telling people how to behave, but on the contrary we are asking them to take stock of their behaviour".

In their open letter, French health experts argued that alcohol consumption remains too high in France, causing at least 49,000 excess deaths per year, and that government campaigns tend to be more effective in convincing people.

Alcohol consumption has been decreasing in recent years in France - between 1960 and 2014, the average intake per adult dropped from 17.7 litres a year to 9.2, according to Our World in Data.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why the French are drinking less and less wine

Nevertheless, the country remains the second largest consumer of wine after the United States, according to the Guardian.