Inside France: Green transition, fairies and AI translation fails

Frogs go green

One thing I don't think France gets enough credit for is its eco policies - it's undoubtedly true that France was late to take environmental policies seriously and I think this is why it doesn't have the reputation of a particularly green country.

But now the country actually has some really innovative and far-reaching green policies - such as its groundbreaking anti-waste laws - and the transition écologique (transition to Net Zero) is a political priority.

Another reason I think it is successful is the combination of local and national measures. While there are nationwide initiatives such as the new €100 a month leasing scheme to allow low-income households to switch from combustion engine to electric cars, local authorities are allowed to go further if they want.

And many do want - the green party is increasingly influential on a local level and towns with green mayors are pioneering all sorts of innovative scheme, such as the Roubaix 'zero waste' project for households.

Mini crisis

More drama - and more obscure parliamentary procedures, this week a Commission mixte paritaire - around the French immigration bill.

The government is determined to push on with it, but the whole saga has underscored the fragility of a government operating without an overall majority in parliament.

In this week's Talking France, John Lichfield dubs it a 'mini crisis'. We're also discussing the fall of Gérard Depardieu, school uniforms and my new favourite France fact - mayors and MPs wear their sashes of office a different way around so you can tell them apart. Listen here or on the link below.

Fairytale

If you're in Paris between now and January 7th, I really recommend checking out Lumières en Seine. In the Parc Saint Cloud on the western edge of the city, these illuminations create a kind of crazy enchanted forest with light displays, music, fairies and jets of fire.

It's truly a great experience, and the vin chaud stalls are well placed around the park so that you can always have a cup of something hot and delicious in your hand as you walk.

AI translation fail of the week

You have to feel for these fans of the chart-topping French rapper Jul (pronounced jool) who thought they had scored a bargain with €5 tickets for his concert in Sweden. In fact, they had bought tickets to a Swedish village Christmas fair as Jul (pronounced yool) is Swedish for Christmas.

In this case it seems that AI translation was to blame, as the fans were offered the village Christmas fair on a ticketing platform when they searched 'Jul' - yet another reason why we should try not to rely too heavily on AI translation.

Here in France I always enjoy menus that that have clearly been translated using an online tool, such as the 'cabbage with vanilla cream' I spotted on a Paris dessert menu recently (choux can be either a cabbage or a choux pastry bun/profiterole. In this case I really hope it was the latter).

