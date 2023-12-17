Advertisement

Living in France

Work, health, and food: 6 essential articles for life in France

The Local France
Published: 17 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 17 Dec 2023 07:51 CET
Work, health, and food: 6 essential articles for life in France
Cassoulet ingredients. (Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

What to love about work in France, where to find the best healthcare, what to eat wherever you are here, changing composting rules, buying a car, and language oddities – we cover a lot of ground in this week’s must-reads from The Local

With a strong culture of workers' rights and laws in place to cover everything from lunch to days off for moving house, there is a lot to love about being an employee in France.

12 reasons to love working in France

About a third of France is considered to be a 'medical desert', meaning there is a shortage of doctors. It's usually used to mean places that have a shortage of GPs or family doctors, which can make it hard for patients to find a regular doctor to register with.

So, where will you find the most doctors per capita?

MAP: Where in France has the best access to healthcare?

From crêpes to aligot and ratatouille, French gastronomy has a huge range – here are our suggestions for food (and a few drinks) to try when travelling in France.

The one food you need to try from every part of France

From January 1st 2024, 'compost obligatoire' rules come into effect in France - so what does that actually mean for households?

Compulsory composting: What changes for recycling in France in 2024

If you’re thinking of buying a new car in 2024, there’s something you need to know. In certain areas of France, it will cost a little bit more next year because of planned price rises for vehicle registration documents.

The extra cost of buying a car in France in 2024

You’re probably aware – and if you’re not where have you been? – that we publish a French word or phrase of the day. We focus on colloquialisms, slang, sayings (and a bit of swearing) – French you won't learn in the classroom but will hear all the time in France. Here are a few more from the fabulous French language.

8 favourite French words of the Day

