The extra cost of buying a car in France in 2024

Several regional authorities in France are planning to increase fees for processing new vehicle registration documents – known colloquially as the carte grise – in 2024, according to reports.

Les Echos has said that the price of a new carte grise is set to increase “sharply” in some areas.

The price depends on a number of taxes and fees: the main one being the regional tax, which means the price will vary depending on where you live.

In some regions, such as Ile-de-France, the price of a tax-registered vehicle will rise by 19 percent, from €46.15 to €54.95. Drivers in Brittany already pay the highest price for the document, €55.

Normandy will increase taxes by 30 percent, raising the price to €46. A 10 percent increase is also envisaged in Centre-Val-de-Loire, where motorists have paid €49.80 for the past 10 years.

Other regions, such as Pays de la Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Hauts-de-France, Bretagne and Occitanie, have already increased fees.

In addition to these increases, certain exemptions are also disappearing. Since August 1, Ile-de-France has removed hybrid, LPG and E85 superethanol vehicles from its exemptions scheme. Only 100% electric vehicles benefit.

Normandy will follow suit from January 1st.

Fees for vehicle registration represent the third largest source of tax revenue for the regions, after the local share of VAT and the domestic consumption tax on energy products (TICPE).