Six driving offences in France that can result in losing a licence

There are various ways that drivers can end up losing their licence in France, including steadily losing points due to various offences as well as certain one-time offences.

In France, the system for a permis de conduire (driver's licence) means that new drivers in France start with six points, and over the years accrue points until they hit the maximum of 12. Meanwhile, foreigners who switch to a French licence start off with the total 12 points.

Running out of points

Road offences, such as speeding or not stopping at red lights, lead to a loss in points, and if you reach zero, then you lose your licence. You can see all of the ways you can lose points in this guide.

If you have lost enough points that you are in danger of losing your licence, you can apply to go on a two-day driver re-education course. You pay a fee to attend - between €100 and €200 depending on where you are - but if you complete the course to the satisfaction of the instructor you can have four points added back.

This is different from a formal suspension - technically it leads to an "invalid licence". If this applies to you, then you will receive a letter to your home address informing you of the situation. After a period of six months to one year, you will be able to regain your licence either by retaking just the theoretical exam, or both the theory and practical tests.

Serious driving offences

There are some cases where drivers can lose their licence for just one offence.

Confusingly, in France the suspension of a licence would occur under one (or both) of France's two regimes: administrative and judicial.

It can be confusing to foreigners, but the gist is that an administrative suspension is decided by the local authority (préfecture) and can lead to a loss of one's licence for a period between six months and a year.

If a driver contests the decision of the préfecture, or the case is of a certain severity, then it can also be sent on to a judge who will decide whether or not to issue a judicial suspension. Judges can revoke licences for between 3 and 10 years depending on the seriousness of the offence and whether the driver stopped after being caught by police or tried to get away (refus d'obtempérer)

Drivers will be summoned before a court for a judicial suspension and it will be added to their criminal record. Judicial suspensions replace those handed out by the prefecture.

These are the offences that can lead to drivers losing their French licence. As with each of them, depending on severity - whether a person was killed or injured - or if it is a repeated offence, the time of the suspension can be increased.

1. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs - Driving whilst under the influence of alcohol could lead to both an administrative suspension (up to one year), as well as a judicial suspension (up to 10 years). The French drink-driving limit is 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The French government also recently announced a zero-tolerance policy for narcotic usage meaning driving licences can automatically be suspended if a driver is found to be under the influence of drugs whilst behind the wheel.

If drivers are suspected to be driving under the influence, but refuse a blood-alcohol or drug test, then they also risk having their licence suspended.

2. Excessive speeding - Speeding in general can lead to points being taken off a licence, as well as fines. But going certain speeds above the legal limit can lead to a suspension.

Speeding 40km/h over the limit means that the préfecture can automatically suspend a licence for up to one year. If the speeding is considered aggravated - or if the driver ends up in front of a judge for speeding - then the loss of licence can be extended for a longer period of time.

There are however cases where speeding more than 30km/h over the limit can lead to a suspension of a licence for example if the driver contests the offence and it then ends up in front of a judge who has the power to suspend the licence.

Anyone caught more than 50 km/h over the speed limit is almost certain to end up in front of a judge.

3. Driving without insurance - As well as a hefty fine those drives caught behind the wheel without insurance risk having their driving licence suspended for up to 3 years.

4. Using a hand-held phone or device while driving - If a driver is involved in an accident or is caught with a mobile phone while driving and at the same time are found to be committing other driving offences such as speeding, not stopping at a red light or even not respecting safe distances between other cars then this can result in a suspension of the licence.

4. Dangerous or reckless driving resulting in death or personal injury - If a driver was involved in a road accident that led to the death or serious injury of someone and the driver was found to have contravened various rules of the road such as speeding, using a mobile phone or not stopping at a red light then this could lead to a suspension of the licence.

5. Hit-and-runs - In a case of hit and run (delit de fuite), if the accident led to manslaughter or injury, then a driver could lose their licence for up to 10 years.

6. Refusing to stop for police - Needless to say, if a driver is pulled over by police for a driving offence and refuses to stop (refus d'obtempérer) and tries to flee this could lead to a suspension of their licence - especially if their actions risked causing injury or death to others.

What happens if you drive on a suspended licence?

Driving on a suspended licence can be punishable by up to two years imprisonment, a €4,500 fine and confiscation of the vehicle.

Can I get my licence back after having it suspended?

This depends on the period of time your licence was suspended for - if it was over three years, then you will need to retake both the theoretical and practical examinations to regain your licence.

For offences related to drug or alcohol use, there may be medical checks involved before reissuing a licence.

A re-issued licence may only be good for a specific period of time as well, depending on the offence. This means you may have to take further steps to keep it valid.