Do I have to do French bureaucracy tasks online?

France is slowly moving more and more of the mighty edifice of its bureaucracy online, which for many people is welcomed as more convenient than spending hours in queues at préfectures.

Processes like tax declarations, residency cards or driving licence swaps are now almost entirely dématerialisée (online).

But the digital revolution also risks leaving people behind - especially those who don't have internet access (namely people in zones blanches or areas with poor connections), who don't own a computer or who are simply not comfortable completing tasks online.

So what's the situation for people who struggle with online admin? And are there really no other options when a task is described as une procédure dématérialisée (online-only)?

The law

The French government is clear that it wants as many people as possible to use online services.

However a ruling from June 2022 from the Conseil d'Etat - France's highest legal authority - stated that the French government must implement an "alternative option" to the online platform for immigration services known as ANEF.

The ruling was specific to ANEF, but it sets a legal precedent that the government must offer an alternative for people who have difficulty using online services.

The government has now put in place the alternative as instructed, but it's complicated (more on that below).

Get help

For most people who are having difficulty, the quickest and easiest solution will be getting help from state services to complete the online process.

This means you will still be using the online system, but you can ask a state employee to help you with the process of filling in the forms, scanning and uploading documents and so on.

There are several places to go and get help.

Préfectures - Since 2021, préfectures have been required to offer an assistance service to non-French nationals who cannot use online services in order to complete immigration processes such as renewing or changing details on a carte de séjour. Exactly how the service is offered and how you access it is up to the préfecture - some offer in-person help while for others it's a phone line.

Tax office - The annual income tax declaration is now done online for most people, while the one-off property tax declaration in 2023 was an online-only process. However, tax offices are open on a walk-in basis without an appointment, and staff there can offer help with filling out the forms or even complete the online declaration for you if you are struggling.

CPAM - if your issue is related to health such as registering for a carte vitale or claiming refunds, you can also visit the CPAM office in person. Google CPAM plus the name of your commune to find the relevant office.

Mairie - in some places, usually smaller towns or villages, the mairie can also offer help. The digital transformation can be particularly difficult for older people and many mairies that have an older demographic have chosen to spend some of their funds in providing extra support with digital tasks - whether that is lessons in using the online services or help filling out forms from the mayor's assistant. Check with your mairie whether they offer anything.

France Services - the roughly 2,000 walk-in help centres known as France Services can offer help with all sorts of admin tasks, but a major part of their remit is helping people to access online services. Their staff can help you to fill in forms or do technical things like uploading documents, or even fill in the forms for you if you are struggling.

If you don't have an email address, they can also set one up for you.

More information here.

Paper forms

If none of the above work for you, you may be able to request a paper form as an alternative.

However, that legal ruling that we mentioned above doesn't say that paper forms have to be provided, only that "an alternative" must be offered.

In response to the ruling, the government laid out a three-stage process for people having difficulty in using the online immigration portal - first they must contact a telephone helpline. If that does not solve the problem, users must request help from the Point d'accueil numérique (digital helpdesk) at the préfecture - both of these options are aimed at helping people to use the online service.

Only if both of these have been tried and still you cannot submit the form can you schedule an in-person appointment at the préfecture, where you must be offered a non-digital alternative.

Troubleshooting

Here are some of the most common problems that people report about French government websites.

Website won't load - sometimes websites crash, especially at busy times such as the tax website the day before declaration day, and the first option is just to try later. If you are using an online translator - or have selected the English language option on the site - then it's worth trying the site in French, sometimes the translation tools stop the site from loading properly. If you use an ad blocker, try turning that off. Clearing your cookies may also help.

Document scanning - in many cases you will be asked to upload a scanned copy of a document such as a birth certificate. In good news, there is no need to buy an expensive scanner - there are plenty of free smartpĥone apps that do the job - simply take a picture on your phone using the app. We like GenuisScan but there are plenty of options. Most iPhones also have the capability to scan documents using the 'Notes' app.

Photo too big - some websites have size limits for photos that - annoyingly - are smaller than a standard smartphone photograph if, for example, you have taken a picture of your passport or drivers licence to upload. In this case you will need to resize the image, using a free web tool. We like tinypng.com but again, lots of options are available.

Name not recognised - French admin in general is very particular about names - you need to enter your name on the form exactly as it appears on your passport/ drivers licence or whatever supporting document you are using. That includes middle names if they are listed on your documents and full names not nicknames eg Benjamin not Ben.

Département number - if you're asked for your place of birth, usually the name of the town (as it appears on your passport or birth certificate) is enough. However, some websites also require a département number, which is a problem for people born outside France - in this case use the number 99, which stands in for everywhere outside of France.

Attestation - if the website requires a document that you simply don't have, then sometimes you can submit an attestation instead. For example if you don't have a rental contract or utility bills in your name, your landlord can create an attestation d'hébergement, certifying your address.

France Connect

And finally a word about France Connect. When you login to a new government website you will be given the option to either create an account, or connect with France Connect.

This is a one-stop account, basically you create one account and then you can log in to any government service with it - not only does it cut down on the amount of passwords you need to remember, if you log in with France Connect, you will find at least some of your details will be automatically filled in.

However the app-based France Connect Plus - or Identité Numérique - is not available to foreign nationals who have just a one-year carte de séjour. It is open to people with a five-year, pluriannelle or 10-year card.