What to do in case of problems with France's online immigration services

The quick digitization of immigration procedures has not come without concerns about the accessibility and effectiveness of the platform set up by the French government, especially considering that, initially, there was no alternative for those who had difficulty using it.

Since then, the government was compelled to soften its position, and had to implement measures to assist users in need, and, if necessary, offer them another option.

Created in 2020, the ANEF platform (Administration Numérique des Etrangers en France) is now well-known to most foreign French residents for being the central website for almost all administrative paperwork related to immigration: not only applications for residence permits but also changes of address, declarations of loss of a residence card, applications for French naturalisation, etc.

Many users that were initially delighted to avoid the tremendous problems induced by the former system (giant queues in front of préfectures, extensive delays, cold reception by préfectures staff etc.) but soon they began to complain about the new platform's many bugs, its lack of flexibility, and the absence of any alternative.

This is obviously an issue for those who lack a computer, internet access, or who are simply not familiar enough with the IT tool.

READ ALSO 7 handy shortcuts for French administration

Since 2021, préfectures are supposed to receive and assist any foreign user who cannot use the ANEF platform, for whatever reason.

But only on June 3rd, 2022, did the Conseil d'Etat (French highest administrative Court) render a judgement forcing the government to implement an "alternative option" to ANEF, in case the latter proves inaccessible, even with the aforementioned assistance.

Finally, on August 1st, 2023, a government decree drew a detailed step-by-step process that must be followed by users in need of help.