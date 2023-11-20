On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Air traffic controllers strike - About 25 percent of flights at Paris-Orly, France's second largest airport, and Toulouse-Blagnac, will be cancelled due to strike action on Monday. Similarly, the airports of Bordeaux-Mérignac and Marseille-Provence will see 20 percent of flights cancelled. Full details HERE.

Property taxes for second-home owners - For second-home owners who opted to receive their taxe d'habitation bill online and to pay it monthly, the bill is available at impots.gouv.fr from Monday.

More rain - It does not appear that the rain will stop anytime soon. For the week ahead, Météo France's overall forecast says: "The weather is likely to be fairly wet over most of the country. Temperatures will drop temporarily at the start of the week, then remain slightly above seasonal norms."

Wednesday

Napoleon film - release of the new film 'Napoleon' by Hollywood director Ridley Scott about the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor. However, don't expect it to be entirely historically accurate, or appreciated by the French.

Thursday

American Thanksgiving - While you won't get a day off work in France, if you want to celebrate you can still make the most of the American holiday (as long as you plan ahead). We've put together some tips from reader's of The Local to have an authentic Thanksgiving in France.

Friday

Black Friday - While the international sales day is certainly less of a big deal in France - as it is outside the two authorised sales periods - you can still expect some discounts. The French government has also issued a warning on scams, so be sure to check URLs and verify links before clicking on them. For example, you receive an email advert, it is best to search the deal on the brand's website.

Saturday

Start of Christmas markets - One of the most popular events in France - the Strasbourg Christmas market - opens on Saturday and will remain open until Sunday, December 24th. The market in Colmar, another one in eastern France, opened on Thursday, November 23rd.