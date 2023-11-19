Online admin hacks, phones, and food: essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Administration processes in France are rapidly moving online, especially those that concern immigration. For many people this is a welcome development but problems can arise if the system fails or for people not comfortable with using online platforms – immigration lawyer Paul Nicolaÿ explains your rights and recourse.

What to do in case of problems with France's online immigration services

Stuck in a loop on a French administrative website that won't let you submit your request? This simple hack might help.

Why 99 is the magic number for French admin sites

If you are planning to spend extended time in France, you will likely want to set up a French mobile phone (cell phone) contract. Having a French phone number can be crucial when organising apartment visits, signing up for certain subscriptions, and setting up utilities bills in your French home. Here’s how to go about getting one…

EXPLAINED: How to get a mobile phone contract in France

The French government has announced changes to the grants that help households with the cost of property renovations which make them more energy efficient, such as replacing the boiler, adding insulation or installing new windows.

MaPrimeRenov: How France's property renovation grants will change in 2024

Now for the important stuff… After The Local’s readers solved the problem of where to go for a decent curry in France, we set you another impossible food mission – tell us where to go for authentic guacamole, well-spiced tacos or burritos with black beans… Well, we bow before your expert knowledge…

Readers recommend: The best Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants in France

We conclude this week with an in-depth examination of another vitally important aspect of life in France. Pâtisserie is so important in France that the average French household spends €350 a year on pastries, while the highly-respected pâtissiers have their own patron saint.

5 things to know about French pâtisserie