Rain-battered northern France remains on red weather alert

Météo-France’s bulletin maintained its highest weather warnings – indicating “vigilance absolue” for the département in its Friday morning bulletin.

“Over the last six hours, we recorded between 5 and 15 millimetres, mainly in the west of Hauts-de-France, bringing the accumulations up to 40 millimetres over the last 24 hours in Pas-de-Calais,” the forecaster said in its 6am bulletin.

While rainfall overnight was lower than forecasts had suggested, Météo-France’s added: “The uncertainty essentially concerns the location of the peak of precipitation over the entire episode. The most likely scenario is that it occurs in Pas-de-Calais, but it is not excluded that it also impacts the Somme or Seine-Maritime.”

La situation s’aggrave à Longvilliers (Pas-de-Calais). Des habitants sont désormais bloqués au 1er étage de plusieurs maisons. La rivière Dordogne déborde dans tout un quartier. #inondation #PasDeCalais #VigilanceRouge @KeraunosObs pic.twitter.com/Y6GdVZvZ8J — Kévin Floury (@kevinfloury) November 10, 2023

Friday's red weather alert is related to heavy rains falling on already rain-soaked land. In nine days, the equivalent of 2 months of rain fell on the collines de l’Artois, in Pas-de-Calais. In Bainghen, more than 252mm of rain was recorded between November 1st and November 9th. The monthly average for November is 118mm.

After a lull from around 4pm on Friday, a second provisional red alert for river flooding begins in the early hours of Saturday, notably along stretches of the Aa and Liane rivers.

Il faut sillonner les routes du Pas-de-Calais pour comprendre l’ampleur des crues historiques qui touchent les bassins de l’Aa et de la Liane. #JT20H @infofrance2 pic.twitter.com/7hwGcdDXzL — Odile Longueval (@OdileLongueval) November 8, 2023

Emergency services in the département – boosted by around 300 reinforcements – were called to nearly 100 flood-related incidents overnight, including the evacuation of 19 residents from a retirement home.

Meanwhile, schools and nurseries in 200 communes have been ordered to remain closed until at least Sunday because of the weather conditions – and may not open early next week

“We will see for Monday’s openings if it is possible [to reopen schools],” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Thursday.

Three rivers remain under red flood alert: the Liane, the Aa and the Canche.

“After a relative lull in the middle of the night, showers may resume [on Friday] until mid-afternoon in the Liane basin,” flood watchdog Vigicrues warned. “Widespread and damaging overflows are still possible this Friday if the most pessimistic weather forecasts are confirmed.”

The greatest concern appears to be along the banks of the Aa, which is at, “risk of further major to exceptional flooding, depending on rainfall this Friday”, Vigicrues said.

Meanwhile, “new intense rainfall has been affecting the basin since Thursday evening and will continue until this Friday afternoon. They will accentuate the current flooding on the Canche”.

Four other departments are under orange vigilance: Nord for flooding and rain-flooding, Somme and Seine-Maritime for rain-flooding, and Charente-Maritime for flooding. And the bad news is that further rain is forecast from Sunday.