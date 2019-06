The state of natural disaster is a special procedure set up in 1982 so the victims of exceptional natural events, such as heavy rain, mudslides and flooding, as well as drought, can be adequately compensated for damage to property.

The government evaluates each area and deems whether it qualifies for the status of "natural disaster".

Essentially once a zone is declared a natural disaster, victims can claim from a pot of funds created by all insurers.

Fruit harvests have been left decimated by violent hailstorms in south east France. Photo: AFP

If the zone is not declared a disaster, insurance companies are under no obligation to pay out.