Red tape, spices and property: 6 essential articles for life in France
Handy bureaucracy and employment hacks, renovation grants and replacing a stolen carte de séjour - and what’s behind France’s apparent aversion to spicy food - all the answers are here, in our latest round up of must-reads from The Local.
The legend is true - France’s bureaucracy can be beyond cumbersome - but as more processes move online there are an increasing number of shortcuts that will save you time when it comes to admin tasks.
7 handy shortcuts for French bureaucracy
In France, the distinction between a primary residence and a secondary residence (or holiday home) is very important and makes a big difference to important things like taxes and visas. So, here’s what you need to know.
Explained: Is your French property a main residence or a second home (and why it matters)?
Linked to the above - sort of - are you looking to renovate your home in France? You might be eligible for assistance from the French government, especially if you’re doing work on the heating, windows or insulation.
GUIDE: French property grants you might be eligible for
If you’re a foreigner living in France, you may need a carte de séjour to prove your right of residency - but what happens if this precious document is lost or stolen?
What to do if your French carte de séjour is lost or stolen
Busy working in France for L’Homme? Let us introduce you to the ‘convention collective’. It’s a very long document written in densely-worded legal French - but if you can bring yourself to read it, you might benefit from extra days off work, financial bonuses and perks for healthcare.
Why you really should read your French ‘convention collective’
It’s one of the most common questions from new arrivals: where can I find a proper curry or some really good spicy food? French cuisine is, rightly, renowned, but there is one aspect that new arrivals to the country often find disappointing - the lack of spice. So what lies behind this apparent aversion?
