On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

School holidays - it's the second week of the Toussaint school holidays, so expect holiday opening hours at public sites like leisure centres.

Opening of the 'French language museum' - Originally intended to open in mid-October, the brand new ‘Cité Internationale de la Langue Française’ located at the Château de Villers-Cotterêts in northern France – between Paris and Reims, will be officially opened by Emmanuel Macron. It will be open to the public from Wednesday.

Tuesday

Halloween - While Halloween is not as widely celebrated in France as it is in the United States, some families do 'trick-or-treat' and decorate the exterior of their homes. There are also events at amusement parks, like Parc Asterix and Disneyland Paris.

Wednesday

Storm Ciaran - An 'exceptionally intense' storm is forecast to hit northern France and the English Channel on Wednesday and Thursday.

Public holiday - Wednesday, November 1st is the public holiday of 'Toussaint' (All-Saints Day). Most employees have the day off.

Start of France's annual trêve hivernale – The winter eviction truce begins on November 1st. From that date until March 31st, landlords are forbidden from evicting tenants struggling to pay their rent. Utility companies also cannot disconnect supplies because of unpaid bills.

Winter tyres - Motorists must equip their vehicles with all-weather tyres, winter tyres or snow chains in certain mountainous areas from November 1st to March 31st. This new law affects 34 French départements, but this year police will simply remind motorists of the new rules, rather than issuing fines. You can find the map of areas covered by the new law HERE.

Dispute settlement - Starting on November 1st, the amicable settlement hearing (ARA) will be introduced in France for civil disputes. The aim is to make the justice system faster and more efficient, as well as to resolve civil disagreements amicably.

'Senior index' - As part of France's pension reform, companies with at least 300 employees will be required, starting on November 1st, to publish annual indicators related to the employment of older employees and the measures taken to taken to foster their continued employment within the company.

Thursday

Paris Games Week - Thursday marks the second day of France's biggest video games show, bringing video game fans from across the country. It will run from November 1st to 5th at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. More info here.

ARTE Concert Festival - Each year, the Franco-German TV channel ARTE puts on a three-day festival. This year it will be held at la Gaîté Lyrique, with all kinds of music offered - from classical and pop to rock and metal.

Sunday

Apple festival in Creuse - For those living in central France, the annual Creuse apple festival will kick off on Sunday. More information here.

End of autumn holidays - November 5th is the last day of autumn 'Toussaint' holidays for French schoolchildren. Pupils will head back to the classroom on Monday. It is possible there will be more traffic on French roads, as families start to return home from their trips.

