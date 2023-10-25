What changes in France in November 2023

Advertisement

Winter truce

France’s annual trêve hivernale – winter eviction truce – begins on November 1st. From that date until March 31st, landlords are forbidden from evicting tenants struggling to pay their rent. Utility companies also cannot disconnect supplies because of unpaid bills.

Winter tyres

Motorists must equip their vehicles with all-weather tyres, winter tyres or snow chains in certain mountainous areas from November 1st to March 31st. This new law affects 34 French départements, but this year police will simply remind motorists of the new rules, rather than issuing fines.

Opening of the 'French language museum'

Originally intended to open in mid-October, the brand new ‘Cité Internationale de la Langue Française’ located at the Château de Villers-Cotterêts in northern France – between Paris and Reims, will open on November 1st.

The Château is of symbolic importance to the French language, as it is where the French king François I signed an important edict establishing French – not Latin – as the administrative language for the kingdom in 1539.

Dispute settlement

Starting on November 1st, the amicable settlement hearing (ARA) will be introduced in France for civil disputes. The aim is to make the justice system faster and more efficient, as well as to resolve civil disagreements amicably.



'Senior index'

As part of France's pension reform, companies with at least 300 employees will be required, starting on November 1st, to publish annual indicators related to the employment of older employees and the measures taken to taken to foster their continued employment within the company.

Talking France break

The Local's Talking France podcast will take a short, one-week break during the school Toussaint holidays. It will return with a new season on November 8th. In the meantime, catch up on our previous episodes here.

Public holidays

There are two public holidays during the month of November in France - the first is Toussaint, on Wednesday, November 1st. Most employees will get the day off from work. The second is Armistice Day, November 11th, which this year falls on a Saturday and thus will not be a day off for many workers. The next public holiday is Christmas Day, December 25th.

Schools restart

Bad news for school-age children. The autumn (Toussaint) holidays end on Monday, November 6th. It’s now a straight run through to the Christmas break, which starts after classes on Friday December 22nd, or Saturday, December 23rd (in those areas where children attend Saturday classes).

Immigration bill

France's new immigration bill - the subject of a political tug of war for more than 11 months, and having been withdrawn from parliamentary debate several times - is finally due to be examined by the Senate starting on November 6th.

Beaujolais Nouveau Day

The third Thursday of November (November 16th this year) is the Fête du Beaujolais Nouveau, when the notorious and brash young wine first hits shop shelves and towns in the Beaujolais area hold festivals.

Start of the Christmas markets

France is home to several wonderful Christmas markets - including the more famous Strasbourg and Colmar Christmas Markets in eastern France, which kick off on November 23rd and 24th respectively. Most markets start at the end of November or early December, and continue until shortly after Christmas.

Property taxes for second-home owners

Second-home owners will receive their bill (online, in the impots.gouv.fr personal space) for the taxe d'habitation on November 7th. Payment must be done before December 15th. For those who opted to pay monthly, the bill will be posted online on November 20th.

For certain people who requested to receive the notice and pay via the post, the bill will be delivered between November 8th to 20th for those paying in a lump-sum. For those paying monthly, the paper bills will be sent out between November 22nd and 29th.

Firefighters' seasonal calendars

It’s a long-held custom in France – from late October or early November, you will start to have people knocking on your door trying to sell you calendars for the new year. Most of the time, these will be firefighters, whose calendars help to raise funds for things like Christmas festivities, activities for the firefighters and their families, and organisations which help the children of firefighters who have lost their lives on the job.

Paris Metro station closures

Projected ski resort opening dates

Some high-elevation ski resorts, including Tignes and Val Thorens, are scheduled to open during the final weekend of November. However, this will likely be subject to weather conditions. If there is not enough snow, then opening dates could be pushed back.