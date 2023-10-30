France records 800 anti-Semitic acts since Hamas attack

Advertisement

Since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7th, France has recorded 819 anti-Semitic acts, French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin told BFMTV on Monday.

The interior minister added that so far 414 people had been arrested.

The month of October 2023 has so far seen almost double the total number of anti-Semitic acts recorded during the entirety of 2022.

The updated count came shortly after reports of a mob searching the Makhachkala airport in the Dagestan region in Russia for Jewish passengers on a flight from Israel.

"I understand the fear that French people of Jewish origin are experiencing, and I want to tell them that they are protected", Darmanin told BFMTV on Monday.

"We are putting very substantial resources into protecting French people of Jewish faith, synagogues, schools, as well as other communal places", the interior minister added.

Anti-Semitic acts have included graffiti on the walls on universities, primary schools, and a stadium in the Aude département. Earlier in the month, the French government reported that several shops in the Seine-et-Marne département had been targeted, with the perpetrators spraying Jewish symbols, like the Star of David on windows.

The French government said that one of the first arrests involved a man who reportedly spoke about a bomb and made anti-Semitic remarks near a Jewish school in Paris' 19th arrondissement.

France - which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in Europe - has been in a state of high alert ever since the Hamas attacks and the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

A week after the October 7th attack an apparently Islamist-inspired terror attack at a school in northern France left one teacher dead and two staff members injured.

In terms of steps being taken, Darmanin referenced the deployment of 11,000 police officers and gendarmes, as well as the decision to ban a pro-Palestine demonstration in Paris on Saturday. The protest ended up drawing a crowd of at least 3,000 people despite the ban.

France's Conseil d'État ruled on October 18th that localities could continue banning pro-Palestine protests, on a case by case basis if there were security concerns - although two large pro-Palestine demos have taken place in Paris in the past week.

Darmanin justified the banning of protests, saying that "we are mourning the children of Gaza, but this cannot be an opportunity to shout anti-Semitic slogans. He said protests could be banned "when groups are known to be anti-Semitic and when there is no security".