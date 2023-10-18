PODCAST: How will France deal with new terror threat and what's the obsession with rural romance?
The Talking France podcast is back looking at the latest news and talking points in France - starting, of course with the raised terror alert after Friday's attack, before moving on to the doctor's strike, plans to expand Paris and why France loves farmer romances so much.
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news from France.
After Friday's terror attack, we're naturally beginning with the raised terror alert in France - looking at what that means for people who live here or are just visiting, as well as explaining the background to more 'Sentinelle' soldiers on patrol and what it means to be fiché S.
You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below
As the political conversation moves to expelling radicalised foreigners, we also discuss whether that would actually help to prevent further terror attacks.
On other topics, French GPs are on strike so we're asking what they want, how the French general practitioner system is changing and how to get medical help if your doctor is on strike.
We're casting an eye over Paris' ambitious expansion plans and answering the question 'Is McDonald's really healthier in France than in the US'?
And finally, we're trying to understand just why a TV show about finding love for lonely farmers has proved so enduringly popular in France (as well as adding our own French TV recommendations).
Further reading:
- OPINION: After 12 years of Islamist terrorism, France seems to have run out of ideas
- Should I be worried by the number of terror alerts in France?
- EXPLAINED: Why are French doctors on strike?
- Grand Paris Express: What is the French capital's big expansion plan?
- Is Diet Coke really banned in Europe?
You can find all previous episodes of Talking France here - and if you like what you hear, consider rating us or leaving a review wherever you listen to your podcasts. This helps other people to find us.
