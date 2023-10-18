PODCAST: How will France deal with new terror threat and what's the obsession with rural romance?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news from France.

After Friday's terror attack, we're naturally beginning with the raised terror alert in France - looking at what that means for people who live here or are just visiting, as well as explaining the background to more 'Sentinelle' soldiers on patrol and what it means to be fiché S.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

As the political conversation moves to expelling radicalised foreigners, we also discuss whether that would actually help to prevent further terror attacks.

On other topics, French GPs are on strike so we're asking what they want, how the French general practitioner system is changing and how to get medical help if your doctor is on strike.

We're casting an eye over Paris' ambitious expansion plans and answering the question 'Is McDonald's really healthier in France than in the US'?

And finally, we're trying to understand just why a TV show about finding love for lonely farmers has proved so enduringly popular in France (as well as adding our own French TV recommendations).

You can find all previous episodes of Talking France here