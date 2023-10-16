Advertisement

Crime

Murdered French teacher's school evacuated over bomb threat

Published: 16 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 16 Oct 2023 10:48 CET
Flowers are laid at the Lycee Gambetta in Arras, northeastern France the day after a teacher was killed and two other people severely wounded in a knife attack. Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP

The school in northern France which was the site of a terror attack on Friday in which a teacher died has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, security sources report.

French teacher Dominique Bernard died and two of his colleagues were injured after a 20-year-old man entered the school on Friday morning armed with two knives.

The man - a Russian national of Chechen origin who is a former pupil of the school - is in custody.

On Monday morning pupils and staff were evacuated from the lycée (high school) after a bomb threat, local media reported.

Authorities told AFP the bomb threat had been made online.

 

The attack is believed to be Islamist-inspired and France on Friday evening raised its terror alert level to maximum and deployed extra security services.

Over the weekend the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre gallery in Paris were evacuated after terror alerts, both of which turned out to be false alarms.

 

