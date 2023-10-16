Murdered French teacher's school evacuated over bomb threat

Advertisement

French teacher Dominique Bernard died and two of his colleagues were injured after a 20-year-old man entered the school on Friday morning armed with two knives.

The man - a Russian national of Chechen origin who is a former pupil of the school - is in custody.

On Monday morning pupils and staff were evacuated from the lycée (high school) after a bomb threat, local media reported.

Authorities told AFP the bomb threat had been made online.

Alerte à la bombe au lycée Gambetta d’Arras. Le lieu est évacué dans le calme. #arras #dominique bernard pic.twitter.com/og7kVqgiwz — 20 Minutes Lille (@20minuteslille) October 16, 2023

The attack is believed to be Islamist-inspired and France on Friday evening raised its terror alert level to maximum and deployed extra security services.

Over the weekend the Palace of Versailles and the Louvre gallery in Paris were evacuated after terror alerts, both of which turned out to be false alarms.