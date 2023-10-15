Admin, acronyms, wine and books: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

For more than a decade, France has classified certain towns and cities as ‘zones tendues’ - literally translated as ‘tense zones’.

These areas are subject to additional rules and regulations when it comes to taxation, short-term rentals and rent controls. But what, exactly, are they?

French property: What is a 'zone tendue' in France?

Ask anyone how long a certain French admin task will take and they will likely shrug and say, “how long's a piece of string?”.

While it’s true there are variations, there are also some guidelines on how long you can expect to wait to get vital documents such as a visa, carte de séjour, carte vitale or driving licence.

How long do French admin tasks take?

When you’re choosing a bottle of wine, you might be swayed by the gold medal label proudly displayed on the bottle - but do these awards really mean anything? We asked a French wine expert.

Ask the expert: Do gold medals really mean a French wine is good?

France is estimated to have more than 3,500 independent bookstores - more than the UK and the US combined. A new law, designed to protect the sector from competition from the likes of Amazon and Ebay, means that online retailers must now charge at least €3 for book deliveries valued at less than €35. This rule is designed to encourage readers to visit bookstores in person.

The best places to buy English-language books in France

Advertisement

It has become a French online institution since it was founded in 2006. Here’s how to get the most out of classified sales website Le Bon Coin.

Leboncoin: Everything you need to know about France's biggest sales website

Like many languages, French is addicted to initials and acronyms, which can be confusing for foreigners when used in everyday speech. Here are some of the most common.

SIDA to IRM to RIB: Everyday French initials and acronyms to know