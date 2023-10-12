Leboncoin: Everything you need to know about France's biggest sales website

Advertisement

Le Bon Coin, which literally translates as 'the good corner', is similar to the Craigslist in that it allows people to list and consult classified advertisements online.

As such, you will find that people often use the site to sell and buy items second-hand - everything from furniture to bicycles - or list and apply for services or jobs. Some even list their property on the website for sale, and there are plenty of apartment rentals to be found there.

The website was founded in 2006, and remains popular among both French people and foreigners living in France.

What can you buy and sell on Leboncoin?

You can buy or sell pretty much anything on the site: property, furniture, cars, clothes, telephones, toys, or bicycles - and it’s very simple to use.

A large search bar allows you to filter what you see, according to product, location, price range, size. Then, once you’ve found what you’re looking for, contact the seller via a secure messaging system, or make an offer.

How do I search for items I want to buy?

When searching for an item, you can start by putting it in the main search bar and then adding more parameters - for an apartment, this might be the number of bedrooms, bathrooms, price or location.

If you are looking to purchase a bicycle or a piece of clothing, you can specify the size as well as whether you want the item to be shipped to you.

Once you have found something that you like, click to see the full announcement which ought to offer more pictures.

At this point you can also click on the profile of the seller, which would list any other items they have sold on the website, as well as whether or not their phone number has been verified by Leboncoin, the time they usually take to respond to people and how long they have been a member of the site.

You can choose to message the seller to ask more questions about the product as well. Sometimes, the seller will allow you to offer a different price, in this case you can select 'faire une offre' and it will be up to the seller to accept.

Once you have decided to purchase the product, Leboncoin advises that you use their secure payment apparatus, though you can pay the seller directly if you prefer.

How do I pay for the item?

This will depend on whether you are picking up the item in person, or if it is being shipped to you.

If you are picking it up in person, you will first select 'remise en main propre'. Next, it is up to the seller to confirm that the item is still available. Once this is done, you will both organise a time and place to meet.

After this, you click 'payer' to pay. At this point, you are putting your credit or debit card information into the website, but your money will not be taken out of your account until after you have verified that the item is as described.

You will need to do this step on the Leboncoin website or app by clicking 'Déclencher le paiement'. This part should be in the secure message space you used to speak with the seller.

If you are having the item shipped to you, then you can select a 'point relais' or delivery spot near your home. Then, you can click 'payer' and put in your payment information.

Once you receive the item, you have three days to validate whether or not it met your expectations based on the advertisement on Leboncoin.

What if I want to sell or list something on Leboncoin?

Start by clicking 'déposer une annonce' on the home screen.

Then, you will need to give the item a title (titre de l'annonce).

Let's say you are selling a small bicycle - you might title it 'Vélo taille s'.

Below that, you will need to describe the item. Depending on what you put in the title, you might be invited to click the category it belongs in as well.

Next, you can list the price of the item. Leboncoin will show you similar listings to help you see average prices.

Afterwards, you will be able to choose whether or not to activate Livraison (shipping), and then you can add photos of the item. Leboncoin recommends adding at least three.

The last steps will involve putting your postal code in, as well as your contact information.

How can I avoid scams?

It's as well to be cautious, because unfortunately Leboncoin has become a bit of a magnet for scammers over the years.

Before making a purchase, look over the advert and the seller's profile. Check to see whether they have been verified (eg. there is a check mark from Leboncoin next to their phone number) and whether they have a track record of selling other items.

If you have any hesitation, be sure to ask questions and beware of items that appear too low in price, as these might be scams.

When it comes to payment, it is best to pay using the secure payment system (rather than in person with cash) and to keep messages on the official Leboncoin site (this will give you a track record on the website if there are any issues).

In fact, to guard against scams, Leboncoin might give you a message like the one below reminding you to avoid communicating outside of the secure messaging system.

Screenshot of the Leboncoin messaging service

If you would prefer to pay by Paypal or another online service, be sure to at least check that the name on both the Leboncoin account and the Paypal account match.

As for sellers, beware of scams fraudulently telling you that the item has been paid for.

For example, in 2022, the consumer rights organisation UFC-Que Choisir sounded the alarm about fake payment confirmation emails. Essentially, the would-be buyer offers to pay using the secure system on Leboncoin, and then they send a fake payment confirmation email to the seller, making them believe payment has been received.

Remember that the above steps (payment is processed, the item is reviewed, and then payment is unlocked) should all take place via the secure message system on the Leboncoin website.

Finally, if you see any accounts that appear to be fraudulent, do not be afraid of reporting them to Leboncoin.