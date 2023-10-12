Does France have a 'golden visa'?

Advertisement

If you were hoping to avoid France's famously cumbersome bureaucracy by splashing some cash around, then I'm afraid we are going to have to disappoint you.

France does not have a 'golden visa' or any equivalent scheme, and each visa application is decided on its own merits.

Talent Passport

Probably the closest thing to a 'golden visa' is the Talent Passport visa - this is a multi-year visa that allows you to bring family members with you to France.

It's traditionally given to people who work in certain highly-skilled sectors such as scientific research, but there are also categories for people who intend to;

create a business or take one over

make a direct economic investment

engage in an innovative economic project recognised by a public body

However it's important to note that if you intend to apply under these sectors, it's not just about the money. You will need to have a detailed business plan and show exactly how you intend to invest, you can't just buy an expensive property and describe that as your investment.

As Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester said in 2020: "The passeport talent offers the possibility for investors, entrepreneurs, and foreign executives to settle and work in France with their families.

"It is to encourage talents from all over the world to choose our country to develop growth and employment."

Otherwise, you would normally apply for a visa based on your status - eg a worker or self-employed visa if you intend to work in France, or a visitor visa if you want to retire here.

Financial requirements

Certain visa types do have financial requirements with them - if you're not intending to work in France you will need to prove that you can support yourself and won't become a burden on the French state.

However, we're not talking big sums here - the guideline amount is the French minimum wage, known as the SMIC, so you will need to prove that you have income equivalent to the French minimum wage, or that you have savings equivalent to a year's worth of minimum wage.

Minimum wage is regularly revised, but at the time of writing, the savings option adds up to about €16,000.

You only need to prove that you have this amount or above, there's no particular advantage in visa terms if you can demonstrate that you have 10 or 20 times that amount available.

Will my visa be processed faster if I have a high net worth?

No.

Will it help to hire a lawyer?

If you have the cash to do so, then hiring a lawyer can remove some of the administrative burden, but it won't make any particular difference to your application.

What about 'golden' citizenship?

France is fairly generous with its citizenship, but the application must be made based on either; residency in France (if you lived here for five years, or two years if you completed higher education; marriage to a French citizen; having a French parent; five years of service in the French Foreign Legion.

Your application will be decided based on whether you fulfil the criteria, not how much money you have, and you will also have to take part in an in-person interview (in French) where you demonstrate your knowledge of France, commitment to its values and genuine desire to become French.

The country of égalité does of course have its inequalities, and life is easier in all sorts of ways if you are wealthy - but don't expect money to buy you a visa or French citizenship.