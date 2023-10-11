How to watch the Rugby World Cup in France

Advertisement

And then there were eight. Twenty international rugby sides arrived in France in August for the start of the Rugby World Cup, which kicked off on September 8th.

A month later, those 20 have been whittled down to eight - defending champions South Africa, world number one side Ireland, hosts France plus New Zealand, England, Wales, Argentina and Fiji.

Here’s how you can watch every single one of the eight remaining games between now and October 28th.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about France's Rugby World Cup

In person

You might get lucky. The Rugby World Cup ticket site has the latest official information on ticket availability. At the time of writing, Ireland v New Zealand and France v South Africa at Stade de France were both sold out, but some tickets were available for England v Fiji and Wales v Argentina, in Marseille.

Advertisement

The above link also offers access to the official Rugby World Cup resale site, where fans can sell-on purchased tickets at face value if, for whatever reason, they no longer wish to attend certain games.

The rugbyworldcup.com site is the only official resale site for tournament tickets, so if you see any for sale on other platforms be very, very careful that it’s not a scam.

You should also be aware that hotel bargains (or even vacant rooms) are going to be hard to come by in and around Marseille and Saint-Denis, and that the cost of travel may well be high. Perhaps consider flying to a different French airport, then take the train. France is pretty good at trains.

READ ALSO Beer, balls and tackles: French vocab you'll need for the Rugby World Cup

Fan zones

If you are unlucky with tickets, you can always soak up the knockout atmosphere in the fan zones.

Each of the host cities has a ‘rugby village’ - aka a fan zone with a big screen, entertainment, food and drink on sale. They are:

Paris - Place de la Concorde;

Bordeaux - Parc des Sports Saint-Michel;

Lille - Place du Général de Gaulle (Grand Place);

Lyon - Place Bellecour;

Marseille - Cannebière (near Vieux Port);

Nantes - Parc des Chantiers, Boulevard Léon Bureau;

Nice - Jardin Albert Ier and Théâtre de Verdure;

Saint-Denis - Place Victor Hugo (near Saint-Denis’ Basilica);

Saint-Etienne - Parc François Mitterrand;

Toulouse - Prairie des Filtres.

Find full details of the opening times for fan zones here - and they’re open for the four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final.

And, of course bars the length and breadth of France will screen the matches.

Advertisement

On TV

TV coverage of the Rugby World Cup pool phase in France has been shared by free-to-air broadcasters TF1, France 2, and M6.

As rights-holders for the tournament, TF1 will broadcast six of the tournament’s eight remaining matches, while two quarter-finals will be shared by France 2 and M6. Live commentary of all eight matches is also on the digital TF1 Info channel.

Saturday, October 14th

5pm (France time): Wales v Argentina (Stade de Marseille) - France 2

9pm: Ireland v New Zealand (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1

Sunday, October 15th

5pm: England v Fiji (Stade de Marseille) - M6

9pm: France v South Africa (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20th

9pm: Wales or Argentina v Ireland or New Zealand (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1

Saturday, October 21st

9pm: England or Fiji v France or South Africa (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1

Third-place play-off

Friday, October 27th

9pm (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1

Final

Saturday, October 28th

9pm (Stade de France, Saint-Denis) - TF1