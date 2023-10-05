PODCAST: Does rural France have a crime problem and why do baguettes taste different?

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland and The Local France journalist Genevieve Mansfield are in Paris, Local editor Emma Pearson is in Charente and politics expert John Lichfield is in Normandy for a bumper discussion on all things French and France-related.

They're the instantly recognisable bread loaves that have become an icon for France itself - but why is the French government getting involved in the recipe for baguettes?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

From bread to taxes - specifically tourist tax. We're talking about why the tourist tax might be tripling in Paris, and how much that will actually add to your hotel or Airbnb bill.

Advertisement

French president Emmanuel Macron's big announcement this week was about deploying extra gendarmes to rural France - but does the French countryside actually need extra police or is this just a political stunt? We're looking at the crime problems of rural France, and how you can keep your property safe from burglars.

As a new system is launched to resolve neighbour disputes, we take a look at how to tackle some of the most common causes of neighbourhood rows, from planning applications to rights of way.

And we're also taking a look at our audience - the English-speakers who live in France and why they come here.

As ever, stay tuned to the end for some French slang phrases that will give your language that local feel.

You can find the complete back catalogue of Talking France episodes here - if you like what you hear, consider leaving a review so that other people can find us.