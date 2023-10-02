France to post scores of new gendarmerie units to rural areas

Advertisement

During a visit to Lot-et-Garonne on Monday, Macron presented a plan that he described as "historic" - to set up 238 new gendarmerie brigades between November 2023 and 2027.

These brigades, which will be staffed through the recruitment of some 2,100 gendarmes, will be concentrated on the edge of cities and in rural areas. 93 will be 'fixed' - or based in permanent stations - with each staffed by a dozen or so gendarmes. The remaining 145 will be 'mobile', staffed by six gendarmes per station.

There will be at least one new brigade in each département and overseas territory.

Macron posted a map of where these gendarmes - who unlike the police are technically part of the army - would be deployed, online. The dark blue dots represent fixed brigades, while the light blue dots represent mobile ones.

Pour la gendarmerie, ce sont 3 500 postes supplémentaires et 238 nouvelles brigades, partout en France : pic.twitter.com/CqUpBAHS19 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 2, 2023

The French Presidency said that the location of each new brigade was decided based on "economic, demographic and operational criteria" - the latter referring to the number of offenses recorded in each area.

The wider context

In 2022, Macron's government has promised to recruit an additional 8,500 law enforcement officers (gendarmes and police) by the end of his second term in office. These new gendarmerie brigades will only account for about a quarter of that.

The government has also promised to double the number of law enforcement officers focused on policing the roads and public transport through to 2032; and to boost the budget of the Interior Ministry by €15 billion over five years. The government says this extra funding is necessary to deal with evolving crime risks and extra requirements engendered by the hosting of mass events like the Olympic games.

Extra law-and-order spending comes at a moment of tense relations between the police and the public in France - particularly following the killing of teenager, Nahel M, at point blank range by a police officer in June.

