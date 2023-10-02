How to get a Covid vaccine in France this October

Advertisement

Rising case numbers and the emergence of new variants pushed French health authorities to bring forward the new Covid vaccination campaign to October 2nd - it was initially scheduled to start on October 17th.

While anyone can receive the vaccine, the Health Ministry is specifically recommending that the following groups to do so:

People over the age of 65;

People with co-morbidities;

Pregnant women;

Immunosuppressed people;

Care home residents or confined to a medical unit for long-term treatment;

Anyone who comes into regular contact with immunosuppressed people or people who a vulnerable to respiratory infections.

French health authorities have indicated that they will prioritise the use of vaccines specifically adapted to the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant, which currently the main strain of the virus circulating in France. The main vaccine suited to tackling this sub-variant is the RNA Messenger vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, which also remains effective against other variants.

It is also possible to use Sanofi an Novavax vaccines, but Novavax will not have a vaccine adapted to the XBB.1.5 sub-variant until November.

France is also launching a nationwide flu vaccination campaign later this month. You can read more about the necessary steps to get one here.

How to get a Covid booster dose