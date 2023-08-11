France plans new Covid vaccine booster campaign for autumn

Advertisement

Cases of the virus have been rising in recent weeks with the discovery of a new variant - Eris - and the World Health Organisation has recommended that governments make efforts to ensure their populations are up to date with vaccines.

Although full details have not yet been released, it seems the French government is planning an autumn campaign particularly targeted at those in high risk groups, encouraging them to have a booster shot of the vaccine.

There is no suggestion of the return of the vaccine pass. Instead the autumn campaign is likely to be modelled on the seasonal flu vaccination programme, with those in high risk groups invited to get a vaccine.

Those are

Over 65s

People with a condition that puts them at higher risk of developing the most serious forms of Covid eg obesity, diabetes or a chronic health condition

Pregnant women

Immunocompromised people

Healthworkers, carers or anyone who regularly comes into contact with people in high risk groups

Those not in one of the above groups will not be invited to be vaccinated, but can get a booster shot if they want it.

In all cases, it will not be given to people who have either had a booster shot or had Covid within the last six months.

As with the seasonal flu vaccines, injections will be given mainly in pharmacies or doctor's offices - the government does not envisage re-opening the vaccine centres.

"Covid continues to cause serious illness and death, particularly in the immunocompromised and the very elderly", epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told le Parisien.

"The aim is therefore to boost protection, particularly against severe forms of the disease, before the onset of winter, which is conducive to the circulation of respiratory viruses."

Further details of how the campaign will work, and when it will begin, will be revealed in the autumn.