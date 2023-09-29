September 2023 to be France's hottest September ever

Advertisement

Average temperatures for the whole month, based on data from 30 of the weather stations distributed evenly across the territory, found that temperatures have been 3.6C higher than average seasonal norms seen between 1991 and 2020, according to Météo France.

📊🌡 #Septembre2023 est le mois de septembre le plus chaud jamais observé en métropole, depuis le début des mesures en 1900.



La température moyenne sur le mois sera très largement au-dessus des normales (environ + 3,6 °C - valeur provisoire).



[1/3] pic.twitter.com/Wi1GQ7nzeO — Météo-France (@meteofrance) September 29, 2023

On average, temperatures across the country were higher than 21.3C during September.

September 2023 also marks the 20th consecutive month that France noted an "abnormally warm" month, Le Parisien reported.

The month began with a late-summer heatwave, leading to the record for the "hottest day in September" being broken twice: first on September 4th and for a second time on September 9th.

Even though temperatures cooled down toward the end of the month, weather forecaster la Chaîne Météo noted that apart from the period between September 22-24, average temperatures for all other days of the month were higher than seasonal norms.

Certain areas were more impacted than others - namely the southern French city of Toulouse, which had already recorded over 14 days of temperatures above 30C before the end of the month.

Regionally, the Centre-Val de Loire saw highest increases in average temperatures (+4.5C) above seasonal norms during September. Burgundy came in second place with average temperatures of 4.4C above what would be expected for the season.

What is expected for October?

The month of October is expected to start with potentially another record-breaking day when it comes to heat.

Forecasters expect the mercury to top 30C in southwest France on October 1st and 2nd.

