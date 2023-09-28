'Hotter than July': France set for record-breaking temperatures this weekend

Advertisement

Forecasters expect France to face temperatures well above seasonal norms for the first weekend of October.

Over the weekend, the north of the country is predicted to remain between 20C to 25C, while southern France will see average temperatures between 25C and 30C.

French weather forecaster La Chaîne Météo has warned that "in many towns and cities, maximum temperatures will be higher than those seen in July and August."

🌡 Les deux premiers jours d'octobre 2023 s'annoncent remarquablement chauds en France ! De nombreux records mensuels de #chaleur sont menacés dimanche & lundi ! pic.twitter.com/NjKVHvjBvl — Guillaume Séchet (@Meteovilles) September 28, 2023

Certain parts of the country, namely around Toulouse and the south west, localised temperatures could reach up to 33C. North-eastern France is also expected to see high temperatures this weekend, with Strasbourg forecast to reach up to 30C.

On Saturday, apart from some clouds and possible stormy weather in northern France along the Channel coastline, much of the country is expected to have a sunny day with warm weather.

As for Sunday - the first day of October - forecasters expect to see more temperature records broken as a 'heat dome' moves across France.

Weather forecaster Météo Express predicted that the heat will stick around until at least Monday, particularly in the southern half of the country.

📈 Déjà élevées, les températures atteindront de nouveaux sommets dimanche & lundi. De nombreux records de chaleur pour un mois d'octobre devraient être battus ! 🌡 pic.twitter.com/wfDlpHJW2t — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) September 28, 2023

As for water temperatures, those are also forecast to remain high. Along the Channel, la Chaîne Météo expects the mercury to be between 15C and 18C. As for the Atlantic coast, water temperatures may be between 17C and 21C, and the Mediterranean will likely be even warmer with expected averages of 22C to 23C.

Meteorologist Regis Crepet with la Chaîne Météo noted alongside the site's weekend predictions that "the month of September is already exceptional. According to our forecasts, it will be the hottest month on record in France since records began in 1900."