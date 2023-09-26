Which fuel providers in France sell the cheapest petrol and diesel?

Advertisement

Fuel prices have been on the rise in France in recent months - so much so that President Emmanuel Macron announced a new fuel subsidy to help low-income drivers, which will come into force next year.

The government has asked fuel distributors to Carrefour, Leclerc, Intermarché, Système U, Casino and Auchan to sell at a loss - something that so far has been categorically refused.

In response, President Macron indicated that the government would push distributors to sell petrol and diesel at "cost price". It may be some time before such a settlement, which would lower bills for motorists, can be reached.

READ ALSO Who could benefit from France's planned new fuel subsidy?

But the price you can pay for fuel in France varies widely depending on which petrol station you have stopped at, in other words Total, BP or Intermarché and also where you are driving, whether on a motorway or in a town.

Non-motorway service stations

If you are filling up your car at a non-motorway service station and are looking to cut costs, you are probably best off seeking out Leclerc and Système U, while avoiding the likes of BP, Avia and ENI.

Diesel

According to data collated by French news channel, BFMTV, the top three cheapest non-motorway service stations to buy diesel are as follows: Système U (€1.917 per litre), Leclerc (€1.918 per litre) and Auchun (€1.926 per litre).

The top three most expensive providers are BP (€2.09 per litre), Avia (€2.039) and ENI (€2.019 per litre).

SP95-E10 (Unleaded petrol)

SP95-E10 is a commonly sold unleaded petrol blend, suitable for most cars manufactured after 2000. It contains around 90 percent regular unleaded petrol and 10 percent biofuel and is widely sold in France.

According to the BFMTV data, the top three cheapest service stations to sell SP95-E10 are: Leclerc (€1.908 per litre), Système U (€1.912 per litre) and Intermarché (€1.92 per litre).

The top three most expensive providers are: BP (€2.091 per litre), Avia (€2.45 per litre) and ENI (€2.04 per litre)

Advertisement

SP98 (Unleaded petrol)

SP98 has a higher octane content than SP95-E10 and is better suited for high-performance engines and some older cars, made before the era of unleaded petrol. It is still widely sold in France.

The three cheapest service stations to sell SP98 are as follows: Leclerc (€1.988), Total (€1.989), Intermarché (€1.992).

The three most expensive service stations selling this fuel are: BP (€2.213), ENI (€2.141) and AVIA (€2.104).

Motorway service stations

If you want to fill up on the motorway, prices are slightly different - and generally more expensive. BP, once again, is the priciest provider across all fuel types.

Diesel

From lowest to highest, these are the average diesel prices currently offered by the main service station operators on French motorways: Total (€1.984), Esso (€2.023), Shell (€2.127), ENI (€2.152), BP (€2.248).

Advertisement

SP95-E10 (Unleaded petrol)

The lowest to highest ranking of SP95-E10 providers operating on French motorways is as follows: Total (€1.983), Esso (€2.052), ENI (€2.154), Shell (€2.169), BP (€2.252).

SP98 (Unleaded petrol)

For SP98, the lowest to highest ranking of motorway service station providers, based on price, is as follows: Total (€1.99), Esso (€2.154), ENI (€2.261), Shell (€2.284), BP (€2.236).